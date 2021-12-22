Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)
22 December 2021
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (“Karelian Diamonds”) (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.
|Resolutions
|Votes for*
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes withheld**
|Resolution 1
|13,995,085
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 2 (a)
|13,994,214
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 2 (b)
|13,994,211
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 3
|13,994,129
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Resolution 4
|13,994,208
|100
|6
|0
|0
|Resolution 5
|13,994,181
|100
|6
|0
|26
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” or “Against” any of the resolutions
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
|Jason Robertson
|
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
|
|
Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
|