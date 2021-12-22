Log in
    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/22 06:31:56 am
3.2 GBX   +12.28%
09:52aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/14Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Notice of Change of Venue of AGM
PR
11/30Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Final Results
PR
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

12/22/2021 | 09:52am EST
Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

22 December 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (“Karelian Diamonds”) (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld**
Resolution 1 13,995,085 100 0 0 0
Resolution 2 (a) 13,994,214 100 0 0 0
Resolution 2 (b) 13,994,211 100 0 0 0
Resolution 3 13,994,129 100 0 0 0
Resolution 4 13,994,208 100 6 0 0
Resolution 5 13,994,181 100 6 0 26

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” or “Against” any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© PRNewswire 2021
