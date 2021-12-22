Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

22 December 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (“Karelian Diamonds”) (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 13,995,085 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (a) 13,994,214 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (b) 13,994,211 100 0 0 0 Resolution 3 13,994,129 100 0 0 0 Resolution 4 13,994,208 100 6 0 0 Resolution 5 13,994,181 100 6 0 26

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” or “Against” any of the resolutions

For further information please contact :