Karelian Diamond Resources : SHARES/AJ BELL WEBINAR 17 AUGUST

17 August 2021

PRESS RELEASE - SHARES/AJ BELL WEBINAR 17 AUGUST

Karelian Diamonds will be presenting via the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 17 August 2021

Karelian Diamond Resources (KDR) is a diamond exploration company focused on Finland. Its principal asset is the Lahtojoki diamond deposit in the Kuopio – Kaavi region of Finland, where its exploration activities indicate the presence of pink diamonds.

Karelian Diamonds also has an active exploration programme around Lahtojoki and in the Kuhmo area where it has discovered a green diamond in till.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2021.

Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the presenting companies better by asking questions online after the presentations.

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-170821

