  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Karelian Diamond Resources Plc
  News
  Summary
    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Karelian Diamond Resources : SHARES/AJ BELL WEBINAR 17 AUGUST

08/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

Non-regulatory announcement

17 August 2021

PRESS RELEASE - SHARES/AJ BELL WEBINAR 17 AUGUST

Karelian Diamonds will be presenting via the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 17 August 2021

Karelian Diamond Resources (KDR) is a diamond exploration company focused on Finland.  Its principal asset is the Lahtojoki diamond deposit in the Kuopio – Kaavi region of Finland, where its exploration activities indicate the presence of pink diamonds.

Karelian Diamonds also has an active exploration programme around Lahtojoki and in the Kuhmo area where it has discovered a green diamond in till.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2021.

Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the presenting companies better by asking questions online after the presentations.

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-170821

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)		 Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
Visit the website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© PRNewswire 2021
