Karelian Diamond Resources PLC - Announces that indicator mineral and microprobe analysis results from a stream sampling programme in Northern Ireland confirms the prospectivity of the company's licence area for nickel, copper and platinum group metals. Explains the sampling programme was a follow up to an earlier sampling programme which suggested the potential of the area for these metals. Says the results of this programme, taken in conjunction with results from the previous programme, indicate a highly anomalous river catchment area. This area has yielded five samples each having over 1,000 indicator minerals, company says, with the indicator minerals primarily chromite and forsterite with some chalcopyrite and gold grains. In addition, microprobe analysis on a number of chromite grains from samples taken showed that four samples had chromites with high zinc oxide values. Notes this can be a signature of sulphide rich nickel-copper group elements deposits. Plans follow-up programme.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chair said he was "very pleased" the programme had "yielded such encouraging results and we look forward greatly to the planned follow up work programme."

Current stock price: 3.79 pence

12-month change: up 68%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

