Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Karin Technology Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K29   BMG521971033

KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K29)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

07/23/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Board of Directors of Karin Technology Holdings Limited (the 'Company') wishes to inform that the Company will be releasing its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 26 August 2021, after trading hours.

By Order of the Board

Wong Chi Cheung, Clarence
Financial Controller/Joint Company Secretary

23 July 2021

Disclaimer

Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:28aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06/20KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Appoints Real Estate Agents to Sell Office Premises
MT
06/01Karin Technology Holdings Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes, ..
CI
06/01Karin Technology Holdings Limited Announces Management Changes, Effective 1 J..
CI
03/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Executive Director
PU
03/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Executive Advisor
PU
03/31Karin Technology Holdings Limited Appoints Ng Yuk Wing, Philip as Executive D..
CI
03/03KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Exchange Rate Used In Determining Payment Of Interim Dividend
PU
03/02KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Posts Higher Profit for July-December 2020 Period; Shares Soa..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 766 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2020 4,80 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2020 3,74 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 27,4%
Capitalization 355 M 45,8 M 45,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karin Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Ng Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuk Yi Ng Manager-Financial & Accounting
Yiu Chown Leung CTO & General Manager-IT Infrastructure Division
Yiu Chung Lee Chief Operating Officer
Shu Yung Fan Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%46
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.27%75 987
HP INC.13.05%35 689
GOERTEK INC.2.30%22 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.48%20 478
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY18.31%19 249