MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Karin Technology Holdings Limited    K29   BMG521971033

KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K29)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/30
0.32 SGD   0.00%
Karin Technology : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Annual General Meeting : Voluntary
PU
Change - Announcement Of Cessation : Retirement Of Independent Director
PU
Karin Technology : Annual Reports And Related Documents

10/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Investor Relations
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 7, 2020 19:57
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG201007OTHRWOS2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Chi Cheung, Clarence
Designation Financial Controller/ Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the following documents attached hereto:
1. Annual Report 2020
2. Appendix to the Annual Report
Additional Details
Period Ended 30/06/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,213,458 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 362,054 bytes)

Disclaimer

Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 12:04:08 UTC
08:05aKARIN TECHNOLOGY : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
08:05aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09/24CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Independent Director
PU
08/27CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
08/27FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
07/24KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Minutes Of Special General Meeting Held On 29 June 2020
PU
05/08ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Disposal Of Interests In Masterkloud Techno..
PU
04/26ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Disposal Of Interest In Masterkloud Technol..
PU
03/04KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Exchange Rate Used In Determining Payment Of Interim Dividend
PU
03/03KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 766 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2020 4,80 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2020 1,39 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 27,4%
Capitalization 390 M 50,5 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,6%
Chart KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karin Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Ng Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yiu Chung Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shuk Yi Ng Manager-Financial & Accounting
Yiu Chown Leung CTO & General Manager-IT Infrastructure Division
Yew Kong Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%51
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.31%50 388
HP INC.-7.74%26 041
GOERTEK INC.102.96%19 171
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.51.73%12 819
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-16.63%12 770
