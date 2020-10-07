Karin Technology : Annual Reports And Related Documents
10/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Investor Relations
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 7, 2020 19:57
Status
New
Report Type
Annual Report
Announcement Reference
SG201007OTHRWOS2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Chi Cheung, Clarence
Designation
Financial Controller/ Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the following documents attached hereto:
1. Annual Report 2020
2. Appendix to the Annual Report
Additional Details
Period Ended
30/06/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 3,213,458 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 362,054 bytes)
Disclaimer
Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 12:04:08 UTC
Sales 2020
1 766 M
228 M
228 M
Net income 2020
4,80 M
0,62 M
0,62 M
Net cash 2020
1,39 M
0,18 M
0,18 M
P/E ratio 2020
14,1x
Yield 2020
27,4%
Capitalization
390 M
50,5 M
50,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,24x
EV / Sales 2020
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
14,6%
