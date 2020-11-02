Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Karin Technology Holdings Limited    K29   BMG521971033

KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K29)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Karin Technology : Exchange Rate Used In Determining Payment Of Final Dividend

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST
Investor Relations
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 2, 2020 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title EXCHANGE RATE USED IN DETERMINING PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
Announcement Reference SG201102OTHRNHL8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Chi Cheung, Clarence
Designation Financial Controller/ Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,851 bytes)

Disclaimer

Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 766 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2020 4,80 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2020 3,74 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 27,4%
Capitalization 365 M 47,2 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karin Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Ng Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yiu Chung Lee Chief Operating Officer
Shuk Yi Ng Manager-Financial & Accounting
Yiu Chown Leung CTO & General Manager-IT Infrastructure Division
Yew Kong Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.69%47
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.26%44 997
HP INC.-12.60%24 668
GOERTEK INC.127.71%21 831
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.68.45%13 887
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.63%12 338
