    K29   BMG521971033

KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K29)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/15
0.31 SGD   -3.13%
10/15KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
09/24KARIN TECHNOLOGY : Unit to Offload Shanghai Property
MT
09/23ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :disposal of property
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karin Technology : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents

10/15/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Please refer to the following documents attached hereto:
1. Annual Report 2021
2. Appendix to the Annual Report

Please refer to the correct URL link for the AGM Website under Note 4 of the Notice of AGM in the Annual Report and item 1 of the announcement Conduct of AGM via live webcast which should read as https://conveneagm.com/hk/karinagm2021. A copy of the replacement Annual Report and announcement Conduct of AGM via live webcast with the correct URL link to access AGM Website is attached.

Disclaimer

Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 03:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 876 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
Net Debt 2021 61,5 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 45,3%
Capitalization 384 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Ng Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuk Yi Ng Manager-Financial & Accounting
Yiu Chown Leung CTO & General Manager-IT Infrastructure Division
Yiu Chung Lee Chief Operating Officer
Shu Yung Fan Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED6.90%49
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.44.63%81 102
HP INC.15.01%31 683
GOERTEK INC.7.96%20 489
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY27.85%19 686
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC31.90%18 643