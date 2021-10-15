Karin Technology : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents

Please refer to the following documents attached hereto:
1. Annual Report 2021
2. Appendix to the Annual Report
Please refer to the correct URL link for the AGM Website under Note 4 of the Notice of AGM in the Annual Report and item 1 of the announcement Conduct of AGM via live webcast which should read as https://conveneagm.com/hk/karinagm2021. A copy of the replacement Annual Report and announcement Conduct of AGM via live webcast with the correct URL link to access AGM Website is attached.
Disclaimer
Karin Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 03:11:03 UTC.