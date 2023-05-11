Advanced search
    KRN   CA4856722083

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

(KRN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:04:31 2023-05-11 pm EDT
0.2400 CAD    0.00%
Karnalyte Resources : Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of Karnalyte Resources Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
PU
Karnalyte Resources : Management's Discussion and Analysis – March 31 2023
PU
Karnalyte resources inc. announces 2023 first quarter results
AQ
Karnalyte Resources : Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of Karnalyte Resources Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

05/11/2023
Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (CAD $ thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,495

$

3,681

Trade and other receivables

68

162

Prepaids

506

366

4,069

4,209

Restricted cash

375

375

Capital assets (note 4)

247

250

Exploration and evaluation and other assets (note 5)

5,049

5,049

ASSETS

$

9,740

$

9,883

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

912

$

628

Decommissioning liability (note 6)

1,334

1,378

Total liabilities

2,246

2,006

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 7)

135,962

135,962

Contributed surplus

9,717

9,714

Deficit

(138,185)

(137,799)

Total shareholders' equity

7,494

7,877

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

9,740

$

9,883

Basis of presentation (note 2), Contingent liabilities (note 10)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board on May 11, 2023

"signed"

"signed"

Vishvesh Nanavaty, Director

Gerald Scherman, Director

1

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (CAD $ thousands)

2023

2022

Expenses

General and administrative

$

341

$

376

Depreciation (note 4)

3

3

Share-based compensation (note 7(c))

3

14

Impairment (note 5)

134

239

Other income

(66)

(217)

415

415

Finance income

(41)

(3)

Finance expense

12

7

Net finance (income) expense

(29)

4

Loss and Comprehensive loss

$

(386)

$

(419)

Loss per share (note 7(b)) Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

2

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (CAD $ thousands)

2023

2022

Cash Flows (used in) from Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(386)

$

(419)

Add (deduct)

Depreciation (note 4)

3

3

Share-based compensation (note 7(c))

3

14

Impairment (note 5)

134

239

Other income

(63)

(209)

Net finance (income) expense

(29)

4

Interest income received

46

3

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 8)

238

(62)

(54)

(427)

Cash Flows used in Investing Activities

Additions to exploration and evaluation and other assets (note 5)

(134)

(239)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

2

-

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(186)

(666)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,681

1,799

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,495

$

1,133

Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:

Cash

3,426

1,072

Cash equivalents

69

61

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,495

$

1,133

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

3

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (CAD $ thousands)

2023

2022

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Share Capital

53,283

$

135,962

42,174

$

132,149

Contributed Surplus

Balance, beginning of period

9,714

9,685

Share-based compensation (note 7(c))

3

14

Balance, end of period

9,717

9,699

Deficit

Balance, beginning of period

(137,799)

(136,071)

Net loss for the period

(386)

(419)

Balance, end of period

(138,185)

(136,490)

Balance, end of period

$

7,494

$

5,358

See accompanying notes to the financial statements.

4

Karnalyte Resources Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer