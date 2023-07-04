Karnalyte Resources Inc. announced that Karnalyte shareholders elected Ritu Malhotra to the board as an independent director at the Company's most recent annual general meeting. Ms. Malhotra is the President and CEO of March Consulting Associates. She is an accomplished business leader with experience in engineering, leadership and board governance.

Ms. Malhotra's experience in sponsoring and strategic management of projects in Canada's industrial sector, specifically in mining and clean energy, will bring valuable expertise to the Karnalyte board. Ms. Malhotra is a registered professional engineer and was recognized as Engineer of the Year by the Saskatoon Engineering Society in 2020. She was awarded the YWCA Women of Distinction Award in 2022 and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award in 2023 for her contributions to business in Saskatchewan.

She serves on the Board of Governors at the University of Saskatchewan, is Chair of the Board of the Saskatchewan Industrial & Mining Suppliers Association and is on the Board of Sasktel. Mr. Scherman joined the Karnalyte board in 2019 and brought significant experience in the mining industry having previously served as the CFO with AREVA Resources Canada Inc. (now Orano Canada Inc.).