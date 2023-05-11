Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Karnalyte Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRN   CA4856722083

KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

(KRN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:04:31 2023-05-11 pm EDT
0.2400 CAD    0.00%
05:52pKarnalyte Resources : Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of Karnalyte Resources Inc. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
PU
05:52pKarnalyte Resources : Management's Discussion and Analysis – March 31 2023
PU
04:10pKarnalyte resources inc. announces 2023 first quarter results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karnalyte Resources : Management's Discussion and Analysis – March 31 2023

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

KARNALYTE.COM

TSX: KRN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

3

OVERVIEW

3

General Overview

3

First Quarter Update

3

Outlook for 2022

4

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4

General and Administrative Expenses

4

Other Costs Impacting Comprehensive Loss

5

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

5

INVESTING

6

Intangible Assets

7

Capital Assets

8

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

8

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS

8

Related Party Transactions

9

Restrictions on Disposition of the Wynyard Potash Project

9

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

10

Stage of Development

10

Intangible Assets and Property, Plant and Equipment

10

Decommissioning Provisions

11

Share-Based Payments

11

Contingent Liabilities

11

FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS

11

Credit Risk

11

Liquidity Risk and Going Concern

11

Market Risk

12

Currency Risk

12

Interest Rate Risk

12

INTERNAL CONTROLS

13

Disclosure Controls and Procedures

13

Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR)

13

OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS

14

OUTSTANDING SHARES

14

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

14

KARNALYTE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2023 2

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to provide a summary of the operational and financial results of Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed unaudited interim financial statements of the Company and the related notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This commentary is dated May 11, 2023. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the year-end December 31, 2022 audited financial statements. These documents, the Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2023, and additional information about the Company are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Some of the statements made herein contain forward-looking information and accordingly please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" section at the end of the MD&A.

OVERVIEW

GENERAL OVERVIEW

Karnalyte was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on November 16, 2007 and is a Saskatchewan-headquartered company focused on the development of potash and magnesium operations in Saskatchewan. The Company's potash project in Wynyard, Saskatchewan (the "Potash Project") is a proposed 2.125 million tonnes per year ("TPY") potash mine utilizing conventional solution mining methods for potash production, with a vision of ultimately becoming the next greenfield, environmentally innovative mine. The Company proposes that the Potash Project, key to Karnalyte's goal of becoming a low-cost, sustainable producer of high-quality product, be developed in three phases using a modular approach, with a first phase ("Phase I") consisting of a production facility capable of producing 625,000 TPY of potash, increasing to 1,375,000 TPY of potash in the second phase, and ultimately to 2,125,000 TPY of potash in the third phase.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

During the first quarter of 2023, Karnalyte continued to work diligently to advance the Company's Potash Project toward development.

Karnalyte remains focused on the update to its NI 43-101 compliant technical report, a key precursor to any mine construction. In the most recent quarter, this included work done by Karnalyte and its advisors to identify cost efficiencies, optimize construction and operation plans, and enhance project sustainability.

Wood PLC, a leading global consulting and engineering company, is the independent lead author of the update. Industry leading solution mining and engineering firm ERCOSPLAN ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH ("ERCOSPLAN") is assisting with the project, including the update of the mineral resource estimation and the mine plan for brine field development as the basis for the mineral reserve estimate.

In addition, the Company's Proteos Nitrogen Project remains under consideration as part of Karnalyte's future and may diversify our business by adding a second fertilizer product line.

KARNALYTE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2023 3

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

In 2023, the Company plans to complete the update to its NI 43-101 technical report; to continue to work on identifying cost efficiencies, optimizing construction and operation plans, and enhancing project sustainability; and to increase business development activities to seek out and attract investment and strategic partners to move one or both of the Company's projects forward to development.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

General and administrative ("G&A") costs for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $341,000 which is a decrease of $35,000 from the comparative 2022 amount.

The key components of the G&A costs are as follows:

G&A Expenditures (CAD $ thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Salaries, wages and benefits

68

68

Business development, investor relations, regulatory fees

24

41

Accounting and legal

68

74

Consulting

35

50

Directors Fees

56

53

Office and general

90

90

Total general and administrative

341

376

Business development, investor relations and regulatory fees for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $24,000 compared to $41,000 in the 2022 comparative period, which is an decrease of $17,000. The decrease is largely due to a reduction of annual regulatory filing fees.

Accounting and legal expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 were $68,000 compared to $74,000 in the comparative period, which is a decrease of $6,000 due to accounting quarterly review cost reductions.

Consulting expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $35,000 compared to $50,000 in the 2022 comparative period, which is a decrease of $15,000. Expenses in this category are largely due to a consulting contract with the interim CFO.

Director fees for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $56,000 compared to $53,000 for the 2022 comparative period, which is an increase of $3,000. The number of directors has remain unchanged at five in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022.

KARNALYTE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2023 4

OTHER COSTS IMPACTING COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Depreciation for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 was $3,000 compared to $3,000 in the 2022 comparative period.

Share-basedcompensation expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 was $3,000 compared to $14,000 in the 2022 comparative period. Share-based compensation expenses in the first quarter of 2022 related to both the 460,000 stock options granted in July 2020 as well as the 300,000 stock options granted in November 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, the share-based compensation expenses only related to the 300,000 stock options granted in November 2021. These expenses are all non-cash in nature and stock options are expensed over a two year vesting period using a declining balance method.

Impairment expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 were $134,000 compared to the period ending March 31, 2022 of $239,000. In 2014, previous management determined assets with a carrying amount of $63,165,000 were no longer recoverable. At March 31, 2023, the Company determined that those impairment indicators continue to exist. Therefore, incremental expenditures of $134,000 incurred on intangible and mine development assets in the first quarter of 2023 were determined not to impact the previously determined recoverable amount. For additional information, refer to the notes to the financial statements dated December 31, 2015 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Other income for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 were $66,000 compared to $217,000 in the 2022 comparative period. While there is some rental income in this category from leasing the Company's land holdings to local Wynyard area farmers, the majority relates to a $56,000 recovery recorded as a result of a change in estimate of the Company's decommissioning liability, as compared to the $209,000 recovery recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Net finance income for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 was $29,000 compared to net finance expense of $4,000 in the 2022 comparative period. Finance income relates to the corresponding interest income that the cash and cash equivalents generate. Finance expense relates to the accretion of the decommissioning liability.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following table provides selected financial information of the Company for each of the last eight quarters ended at March 31, 2023:

2023

2022

2021

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Total revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive (loss)

(386)

(453)

(432)

(424)

(419)

(498)

(279)

(839)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Total current assets

4,069

4,209

4,628

1,504

1,934

2,498

2,793

3,388

KARNALYTE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2023 5

Disclaimer

Karnalyte Resources Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.
05:52pKarnalyte Resources : Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of Karnalyte Resour..
PU
05:52pKarnalyte Resources : Management's Discussion and Analysis – March 31 2023
PU
04:10pKarnalyte resources inc. announces 2023 first quarter results
AQ
05/01RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Including Nutrien Down Last Week
MT
04/24RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Down Over Past Week
MT
04/10RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Including Nutrien Down Over Past Week
MT
04/03RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Rally
MT
03/29Karnalyte Resources : Management's Discussion and Analysis – December 31 2022
PU
03/28Karnalyte Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/28Karnalyte resources inc. announces 2022 year end results and provides corporate update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,73 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2022 3,68 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Karnalyte Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danielle Favreau Chief Executive Officer
Christie Gradin Chief Financial Officer
Vishvesh D. Nanavaty Chairman
Gerald Scherman Independent Director
Divyabhash C. Anjaria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.9.09%10
CORTEVA, INC.-2.06%40 925
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-11.79%20 377
FMC CORPORATION-11.39%13 838
ICL GROUP LTD-11.36%7 972
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.21%6 383
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer