TABLE OF CONTENTS MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 3 OVERVIEW 3 General Overview 3 First Quarter Update 3 Outlook for 2022 4 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 4 General and Administrative Expenses 4 Other Costs Impacting Comprehensive Loss 5 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS 5 INVESTING 6 Intangible Assets 7 Capital Assets 8 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES 8 CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS 8 Related Party Transactions 9 Restrictions on Disposition of the Wynyard Potash Project 9 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES 10 Stage of Development 10 Intangible Assets and Property, Plant and Equipment 10 Decommissioning Provisions 11 Share-Based Payments 11 Contingent Liabilities 11 FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS 11 Credit Risk 11 Liquidity Risk and Going Concern 11 Market Risk 12 Currency Risk 12 Interest Rate Risk 12 INTERNAL CONTROLS 13 Disclosure Controls and Procedures 13 Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR) 13 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS 14 OUTSTANDING SHARES 14 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION 14 KARNALYTE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2023 2

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to provide a summary of the operational and financial results of Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed unaudited interim financial statements of the Company and the related notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This commentary is dated May 11, 2023. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the year-end December 31, 2022 audited financial statements. These documents, the Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2023, and additional information about the Company are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Some of the statements made herein contain forward-looking information and accordingly please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" section at the end of the MD&A. OVERVIEW GENERAL OVERVIEW Karnalyte was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on November 16, 2007 and is a Saskatchewan-headquartered company focused on the development of potash and magnesium operations in Saskatchewan. The Company's potash project in Wynyard, Saskatchewan (the "Potash Project") is a proposed 2.125 million tonnes per year ("TPY") potash mine utilizing conventional solution mining methods for potash production, with a vision of ultimately becoming the next greenfield, environmentally innovative mine. The Company proposes that the Potash Project, key to Karnalyte's goal of becoming a low-cost, sustainable producer of high-quality product, be developed in three phases using a modular approach, with a first phase ("Phase I") consisting of a production facility capable of producing 625,000 TPY of potash, increasing to 1,375,000 TPY of potash in the second phase, and ultimately to 2,125,000 TPY of potash in the third phase. FIRST QUARTER UPDATE During the first quarter of 2023, Karnalyte continued to work diligently to advance the Company's Potash Project toward development. Karnalyte remains focused on the update to its NI 43-101 compliant technical report, a key precursor to any mine construction. In the most recent quarter, this included work done by Karnalyte and its advisors to identify cost efficiencies, optimize construction and operation plans, and enhance project sustainability. Wood PLC, a leading global consulting and engineering company, is the independent lead author of the update. Industry leading solution mining and engineering firm ERCOSPLAN ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH ("ERCOSPLAN") is assisting with the project, including the update of the mineral resource estimation and the mine plan for brine field development as the basis for the mineral reserve estimate. In addition, the Company's Proteos Nitrogen Project remains under consideration as part of Karnalyte's future and may diversify our business by adding a second fertilizer product line.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023 In 2023, the Company plans to complete the update to its NI 43-101 technical report; to continue to work on identifying cost efficiencies, optimizing construction and operation plans, and enhancing project sustainability; and to increase business development activities to seek out and attract investment and strategic partners to move one or both of the Company's projects forward to development. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES General and administrative ("G&A") costs for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $341,000 which is a decrease of $35,000 from the comparative 2022 amount. The key components of the G&A costs are as follows: G&A Expenditures (CAD $ thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Salaries, wages and benefits 68 68 Business development, investor relations, regulatory fees 24 41 Accounting and legal 68 74 Consulting 35 50 Directors Fees 56 53 Office and general 90 90 Total general and administrative 341 376 Business development, investor relations and regulatory fees for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $24,000 compared to $41,000 in the 2022 comparative period, which is an decrease of $17,000. The decrease is largely due to a reduction of annual regulatory filing fees. Accounting and legal expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 were $68,000 compared to $74,000 in the comparative period, which is a decrease of $6,000 due to accounting quarterly review cost reductions. Consulting expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $35,000 compared to $50,000 in the 2022 comparative period, which is a decrease of $15,000. Expenses in this category are largely due to a consulting contract with the interim CFO. Director fees for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $56,000 compared to $53,000 for the 2022 comparative period, which is an increase of $3,000. The number of directors has remain unchanged at five in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022.