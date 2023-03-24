Advanced search
Karolinska Development Annual Report 2022 published
GL
Karolinska Development Annual Report 2022 published
GL
03/14Karolinska Development's portfolio company AnaCardio's founder publishes article that supports development of heart failure drug candidate AC01
GL
Karolinska Development Annual Report 2022 published

03/24/2023 | 03:01am EDT
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 24, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces publication of its Annual Report 2022.

The report is now available to download at www.karolinskadevelopment.com

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Hans-Christoffer “HC” Toll, CFO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 717 00 41, e-mail: per.aniansson@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

 

Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2022 -107 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 480 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 240x
EV / Sales 2023 240x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,78 SEK
Average target price 4,70 SEK
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Drvota Chief Executive Officer
Hans Christopher Toll Chief Financial Officer
Björn Cochlovius Director
John Öhd Chief Scientific Officer & Venture Partner
Per Gunnar Ernst Aniansson Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)2.83%47
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.61%168 337
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.19%106 354
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.05%67 830
DEXCOM, INC.1.11%44 438
HOYA CORPORATION10.51%37 593
