Karolinska Development : portfolio company OssDsign strengthens patent coverage for OssDsign Cranial PSI in key market

2020-09-18

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - September 18, 2020. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) concerning the implant design for the company's product Cranial PSI, thus strengthening the patent protection for the technology in the company's most important market in the US.

The patent covers the implant, its support structure, as well as the method of making customized implants for each patient. Approvals of the patent were given in the European and Japanese markets last year and in Australia earlier in 2020. With the allowance in the US, a stronger patent protection for OssDsign Cranial PSI is thus established in all key markets. The patent family is valid until 2035 and builds upon a broad international patent portfolio.

'The notice of allowance granted by the USPTO is an important final step in securing the patent protection for the technology behind OssDsign Cranial PSI in all key markets. Given these circumstances, we are positive to the outlook of OssDsigns commercial expansion in the near future', says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

