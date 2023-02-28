Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics secures funding of USD 5.5 million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 28, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has closed an underwritten public offering of USD 5.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.



The public offering amounted to 1,050,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of USD 5.25 per share. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 157,500 shares of common stock.

The net proceeds received from the public offering will be used for the continued development of the clinical asset, ATRN-119, the pre-clinical asset ATRN-W1051 and for general corporate purposes.

”The funding strengthens our portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics in its continued development of novel cancer treatments targeting the DNA damage response (DDR) pathways,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

Via KDev Investments, Karolinska Development owns 2 percent of the shares in Aprea Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

