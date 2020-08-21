Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Karolinska Development AB (publ)    KDEV   SE0002190926

KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)

(KDEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign reports positive interim results from a study in patients with bone defects in the oral cavity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:05am EDT

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 21, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the portfolio company OssDsign has presented positive interim results from a clinical study where its patented calcium phosphate material is used to restore bone defects in the oral cavity. This is considered to open opportunities for OssDsign's implant technology in new indication areas.

OssDsign develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. The company today presents interim results from a clinical study conducted at the Uppsala University Hospital in 20 patients who undergo sinus augmentation. The purpose of this procedure is to restore deformations due to reduced bone mass in the upper jaw, which in turn can facilitate anchoring of dental implants. Data from a follow-up six months after implantation with OssDsign's calcium phosphate material show new formation of bone and a firm anchoring of the dental implants that were placed during the operation.

OssDsign's patented material has been successfully used in craniofacial applications in more than 1,000 patients. According to the company, the interim results that have become available today show that its regenerative material can also be applied in the oral cavity. The global market for dental membranes and bone replacement materials in and around the oral cavity was valued at USD 610 million in 2018, according to a report from Transparency Market Research.

A detailed outcome of the study will be presented and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
05:19aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : Developments portföljbolag OssDsign rapporterar positiv..
PU
05:05aKarolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign reports positive interim ..
GL
08/20KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : Developments styrelseordförande lämnar sitt uppdrag
PU
08/20KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : Chairman of the Board resigns from his position
AQ
08/20KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : Delårsrapport för januari – juni 2020
PU
08/20Interim Report - January-June 2020
GL
07/16Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics expands clinica..
GL
07/08KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT PUBL : makes a partial sale of its holdings in the portfo..
AQ
06/15KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT PUBL : Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
06/12Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics presents positi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,00 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2020 -35,0 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net Debt 2020 69,0 M 7,94 M 7,94 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 533 M 61,1 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 201x
EV / Sales 2021 159x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Karolinska Development AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30 SEK
Last Close Price 3,04 SEK
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Drvota Chief Executive Officer, Director & CIO
Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Chairman
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
John Öhd Chief Scientific Officer
Vladimir Valeryevich Artamonov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)-13.88%61
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.00%177 903
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.61%135 431
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.79%75 946
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.87%41 962
DEXCOM, INC.97.44%41 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group