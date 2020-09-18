Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign strengthens patent coverage for OssDsign Cranial PSI in key market

Log in
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)

(KDEV)
09/18/2020 | 10:06am EDT

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – September 18, 2020. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) concerning the implant design for the company’s product Cranial PSI, thus strengthening the patent protection for the technology in the company’s most important market in the US.

The patent covers the implant, its support structure, as well as the method of making customized implants for each patient. Approvals of the patent were given in the European and Japanese markets last year and in Australia earlier in 2020. With the allowance in the US, a stronger patent protection for OssDsign Cranial PSI is thus established in all key markets. The patent family is valid until 2035 and builds upon a broad international patent portfolio.

“The notice of allowance granted by the USPTO is an important final step in securing the patent protection for the technology behind OssDsign Cranial PSI in all key markets. Given these circumstances, we are positive to the outlook of OssDsigns commercial expansion in the near future”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
