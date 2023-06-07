Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents data on golexanolone's mode-of-action and ability to reduce neuroinflammation

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – June 7, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has announced results from a preclinical model of cholestasis that elucidates the mechanism-of-action of the company’s clinical drug candidate golexanolone in cholestatic liver disease. The results will be presented as a poster during the International Liver Congress EASL in Vienna, June 21-24.



Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

The results from the preclinical study showed that golexanolone reversed the increase of several pro-inflammatory interleukins and reversed specific alterations in GABAergic neurotransmission in the cerebellum. Golexanolone also reduced the content of pro-inflammatory factors in the cerebellum. These findings are following previously reported mechanisms of golexanolone and further elucidate the mechanism-of-action of golexanolone in reversing fatigue and improving short-term memory in cholestatic liver diseases.

“The current findings suggest a mechanism-of-action of golexanolone and show that the drug candidate may have beneficial effects on fatigue well as motor and cognitive impairment in patients with cholestatic liver disease,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

