NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Karolinska Development AB (publ)    KDEV   SE0002190926

KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)

(KDEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Promimic's business partner launches unique 3D-printed implants following FDA approval

08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 26, 2020. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that the portfolio company Promimic’s customer and business partner INNOVASIS Inc. has received 501(k) FDA clearance of a series of 3D printed implants used in spinal fusion surgery. The implants, which will be the first of their kind, have been treated using Promimic’s HAnano Surface® technology, renderring a bioactive exterior of the implant that improves the integration process and stimulates new bone formation and bone on-growth to the implant. 

Promimic’s partner Innovasis Inc. is a US based medtech company engaged in research, development and marketing of spinal implant devices and related products. The companies’ collaboration extend to the co-development of the 3D printed products which are treated with Promimic’s patented HAnano technology. Following a clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the products will now be the first of their kind to reach the US market.

HAnano Surface® is a bioactive nano treatment of implant device surfaces leading to increased molecular anchoring of medical implants into previously existing bone tissue. In effect, these properties lead to a shortened healing time. For more information about HAnano Surface®, please visit https://www.promimic.com/

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Financials
Sales 2020 3,00 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2020 -35,0 M -3,99 M -3,99 M
Net Debt 2020 69,0 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 525 M 59,8 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 198x
EV / Sales 2021 157x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Karolinska Development AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30 SEK
Last Close Price 2,99 SEK
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Drvota Chief Executive Officer, Director & CIO
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
John Öhd Chief Scientific Officer
Vladimir Valeryevich Artamonov Independent Director
Ping Tse Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)-15.30%60
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.97%181 426
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.57%137 808
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.95%74 145
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.17%42 827
DEXCOM, INC.96.61%41 176
