Promimic's business partner launches unique 3D-printed implants following FDA approval

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 26, 2020. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that the portfolio company Promimic’s customer and business partner INNOVASIS Inc. has received 501(k) FDA clearance of a series of 3D printed implants used in spinal fusion surgery. The implants, which will be the first of their kind, have been treated using Promimic’s HAnano Surface® technology, renderring a bioactive exterior of the implant that improves the integration process and stimulates new bone formation and bone on-growth to the implant.

Promimic’s partner Innovasis Inc. is a US based medtech company engaged in research, development and marketing of spinal implant devices and related products. The companies’ collaboration extend to the co-development of the 3D printed products which are treated with Promimic’s patented HAnano technology. Following a clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the products will now be the first of their kind to reach the US market.

HAnano Surface® is a bioactive nano treatment of implant device surfaces leading to increased molecular anchoring of medical implants into previously existing bone tissue. In effect, these properties lead to a shortened healing time. For more information about HAnano Surface®, please visit https://www.promimic.com/

About Karolinska Development AB

