Karoon Energy : 2021 Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation

ASX RELEASE Issued 26 November 2021

Chairman's address

Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

The 2021 financial year (FY21) was one of the most significant in Karoon's 17-year history.

With the global Covid pandemic in full flight, the Company renegotiated and completed the acquisition of the Baúna oil field in Brazil, thereby entering a new era as an operator of material oil production.

Since the acquisition, the macro-oil environment has been very supportive for Karoon's business. The oil price increased from approximately US$45/bbl at the beginning of FY21 to more than US$80/bbl today, reflecting a recovery in oil demand as the global impacts of COVID- 19 eased, combined with supply constraints implemented by OPEC+. This has had a positive impact on cash flows generated from Karoon's operations, leading to a material strengthening in our financial position over the year.

The company's FY21 financial results were significantly complicated by foreign exchange losses, transaction costs and accounting standards associated with the acquisition of Baúna. Statutory Profit was US$4.4 million and Underlying Profit was US$33.4 million. From the Board's perspective, the key takeaways from FY21 are that as at year-end Karoon had US$133.2 million in cash with no debt, approximately 13,300 bopd of high margin profitable production, and sanctioned projects targeting an increase to 30,000 bopd early in CY2023. Our CEO, Julian Fowles, will expand upon the financial results during his presentation.

Evolution and delivery of strategy

At last year's AGM, the board outlined three strategic imperatives in its quest to build a global exploration and production company:

1. Firstly, in the near term, to complete the acquisition of the high-quality Baúna production asset and doubling the field's production to 30,000 bopd through a well intervention campaign and the development of the nearby Patola oil field.