SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karoon Energy : Application for quotation of securities - KAR

12/15/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KAROON ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 16, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KAR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,582,009

09/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

KAROON ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

53107001338

1.3

ASX issuer code

KAR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KARAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

884,927

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

67,642

Ricardo Abi Ramia

Ricardo Abi Ramia

9/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

884,927

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KARAQ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

9/12/2021

15/12/2021

697,082

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Disclaimer

Karoon Energy Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:38:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
