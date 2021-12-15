Karoon Energy : Application for quotation of securities - KAR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
KAROON ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 16, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
KAR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,582,009
09/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
KAROON ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
53107001338
1.3
ASX issuer code
KAR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
16/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KARAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
884,927
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
3/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
67,642
Ricardo Abi Ramia
Ricardo Abi Ramia
Issue date
9/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
only
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
884,927
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
personal
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
For
KARAQ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
9/12/2021
15/12/2021
697,082
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
