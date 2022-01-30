Karoon Energy : December 2021 Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
01/30/2022 | 05:11pm EST
For personal use only
DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT & APPENDIX 5B* Issued 31 January 2022
Highlights:
During the quarter ended 31 December 2021, oil production from the Baúna Field in the Santos Basin, Brazil, totalled 1.23 million barrels (MMbbl), produced at an average rate of 13,360 barrels of oil per day (bopd). This took total production for the first half of Financial Year (FY) 2022 to 2.51 MMbbl. The strong production rates achieved during the quarter reflected good reservoir performance combined with facilities uptime of nearly 100%.
Oil sales for the quarter were 1.53 MMbbl, with three cargos lifted during the quarter, compared to two cargos lifted in the September 2021 quarter. The average net realised oil price was US$75.44/bbl, up from US$68.00/bbl in the prior quarter, due to stronger global oil prices and good demand for Baúna crude.
Oil revenue from the three cargoes lifted was US$115.8 million, while cash receipts from oil sales were US$79.1 million (proceeds from the December 2021 cargo were received in January 2022). This resulted in total revenue for the first half of FY2022 of US$186.5 million.
Work advanced on the Baúna intervention program and the Patola development, which presently are progressing on time and within budget. The window for commencement of operations by the drilling rig, the Maersk Developer, has been narrowed to between 15 April and 15 May 2022. The rig has concluded its work for the previous Operator and is currently in Trinidad and Tobago undergoing maintenance and inspection.
There was one Lost Time Incident (LTI) recorded in the quarter, relating to a slip onboard the FPSO. There were no significant environmental incidents or impacts from COVID-19.
In November 2021, Karoon closed its inaugural US$160 million debt facility and made an initial draw down of US$30 million in preparation for investments in the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development. To support the facility, the Company also established hedges to partially protect against oil price downside risk.
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021 were US$204.1 million and undrawn and available debt was US$130.0 million, providing total available liquidity of US$334.1 million.
Karoon will be releasing its results for the six months to 31 December 2021 on Wednesday 23 February 2022. Due to higher forecast oil prices, which are driving an increase in Karoon's oil revenues, the Company expects to recognise a material upwards revaluation in the fair value of the contingent consideration payable to Petrobras for the Baúna asset in the half year. Updated guidance on other key metrics is shown on page 8.
Comments from Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Dr Julian Fowles:
"During the December 2021 quarter, Karoon celebrated its first full year as an oil operator. Since taking control of Baúna in November 2020, we have produced more than 5.5 MMbbl of oil, safely and without any serious
While Karoon is now an oil producer, it remains an "oil and gas exploration entity" for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, will continue to report as one until it becomes an "oil and gas producing entity" for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules.
For personal use only
incidents. Given the significant challenges of 2021, with many of our staff under lockdown from COVID-19 for part of the year, this is a substantial achievement.
The safe and reliable operating performance seen during the first nine months of 2021 continued through the December quarter. Our team in Brazil achieved facilities uptime of 99.8%, an outstanding performance, resulting in total oil production of 1.23 MMbbl, down just 4% on the record September quarter despite the maturity of the Baúna field. Three cargoes were lifted during the quarter which were sold to customers in North and South America. Strong bids were received for all three cargoes, demonstrating good recognition in the market of the high quality of Baúna crude. The Company realised an average oil price of US$75.44/bbl, 11% higher than the previous quarter, which resulted in quarterly revenue of US$115.8 million.
Disappointingly, we recorded one LTI during the period, involving a slip onboard the FPSO, the first LTI on the Cidade de Itajai FPSO in more than 3.5 years. We are re-energising our focus on slips, trips and falls with a targeted safety campaign, to improve awareness of this important issue. Although there were no instances of COVID-19 onboard the FPSO through the whole of 2021, with 98% of the FPSO crew in Brazil double vaccinated by year-end, several cases, largely asymptomatic, were detected in January 2022, highlighting the importance of continued adherence to our strict COVID-19 protocols.
In November 2021, a major milestone was achieved when we reached financial close on our new US$160 million debt facility, with a high-quality lending group. This marked Karoon's first time as a corporate borrower and broadens the Company's access to capital sources. In line with the facility agreement, we drew down US$30 million from the facility, which was used to meet initial fees for the facility and supplement our cash position ahead of an expected ramp-up in expenditures on the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development. At the end of December 2021, Karoon had cash and cash equivalents of US$204.1 million, up from US$175.0 million at 30 September 2021, and US$130 million of undrawn available debt, providing strong liquidity. Hedges, comprising a combination of bought puts and sold calls that mitigate oil price downside risk while retaining substantial exposure to the upside, were also established in November, providing greater operating cash flow certainty to support Karoon's investment plans and the debt facility.
We are continuing to prepare for the Baúna intervention campaign and the Patola development, which together are expected to more than double Karoon's production by early calendar 2023. Maersk Drilling has narrowed the window for when the Maersk Developer rig will be ready to commence operations, to between 15 April - 15 May 2022. Evaluation work is also progressing on the Neon discovery, which has the potential to be a valuable production asset that could take advantage of our existing infrastructure and resources in Brazil.
Karoon is committed to meaningful action to achieve its emissions reduction and mitigation targets. During the quarter we commenced implementing our Carbon Management Action Plan, with two carbon reduction projects undertaken and work ongoing to ensure we meet our carbon neutral1 and net zero commitments2.
2022 promises to be an exciting year. Following the Strategic Refresh, which was completed in the December 2021 quarter, we have a clear strategy and objectives. I look forward to reporting our FY2022 half year results and updating the market on progress of our growth plans in February."
Carbon neutral refers to having a balance between emitting and offsetting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To be achieved through acquiring carbon offsets in respect of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.
Net zero refers to reducing GHG emissions as far as possible and balancing the residual GHG emissions produced and GHG emissions removed from the atmosphere. To be achieved through future transition planning in respect of Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
2
For further information on this release, please contact:
Investors:
Media:
only
Ann Diamant
Australia
Brazil
SVP Communications and Investor
P&L Corporate Communications
InPress Porter Novelli
Relations
Ian Pemberton
Mariana Sant'Anna
Mob: +61 407 483 128
Mob: + 61 402 256 576
Mob: + 55 21 96674-6381
Email:
Email:
Patricia Odenbreit
ian.pemberton@plcorporate.com.au
Mob: + 55 21 96674-6403
ADiamant@karoonenergy.com.au
Email:
karoon@inpresspni.com.br
For personal use
Shareholding enquiries:
Computershare
Tel: 1300 850 505
3
For personal use only
Production Summary
Baúna Field (BM-S-40, Santos Basin, Brazil - 100% Equity interest, Operator)
Key Data
Dec
Sept
% change
1H
Quarter 2021
Quarter 2021
FY2022
Production rate ('000 bopd)
13.36
13.86
-4
13.64
Production volume (MMbbl)
1.23
1.28
-4
2.51
Sales volume (MMbbl)
1.53
1.04
+47
2.57
Weighted average net realised price
75.44
68.00
+11
72.43
(US$/bbl)
Oil sales revenue (US$ million)
115.8
70.7
+64
186.5
Oil sales cash proceeds (US$ million)1
79.1
104.5
-24
183.6
Closing cash and cash equivalents
204.1
175.0
+17
204.1
(US$ million)
Closing debt (US$ million)
30.0
0
na
30.0
Closing net cash and cash equivalents
174.1
175.0
0
174.1
(US$ million) 2
Lost time injury rate
0.94
0.00
na
0.47
(incidence/200,000 hours)
Total recordable incident rate
0.94
0.00
na
0.47
(Incidence/200,000 hours)
Proceeds from the cargo lifted in December 2021 were received in January 2022.
Net of drawn debt.
Total oil production in the 2021 December quarter was 1.23 MMbbl, produced at an average rate of 13,360 bopd. Production facilities uptime was 99.8%, which, together with a strong performance at the wellhead, helped to mitigate the Baúna field natural decline.
During the quarter, commissioning of three refurbished turbines for power generation was ongoing, while the installation of a new mooring buoy for Baúna support vessels took place. Neither of these activities impacted production.
Three cargoes were lifted during the quarter, totalling 1.53 MMbbl of oil. The average realised oil price, net of selling expenses, was US$75.44/bbl, 11% higher than the average price of US$68.00/bbl realised in the September quarter. Two of the cargoes were bought by a customer in South America and one by a buyer in North America. Oil revenue generated from the three cargoes shipped in the quarter was US$115.8 million.
Oil receipts for the quarter were US$79.1 million. This excludes proceeds of US$36.7 million from the cargo lifted in late December, which were received in January 2022.
Karoon recorded one LTI in November 2021 when a cook slipped in the galley onboard the FPSO. A full incident investigation was undertaken and a Company-wide slips, trips and falls Safety Campaign is planned for the first quarter of CY2022.
During CY2021, there were no COVID-19 infections onboard the FPSO and 98% of the crew were double vaccinated by year end. This was an outstanding achievement given the high prevalence of the disease in Brazil during 2021. Unfortunately, two symptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded onboard the FPSO in January 2022.
4
For personal use only
Ongoing testing of asymptomatic close contacts and the remaining crew has revealed a further 14 cases, bringing the total outbreak to 16. To date, there has not been any interruption to production from this outbreak.
Production data relating to Baúna can be found in monthly newsletters produced (in Portuguese) by the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP: the Brazilian oil and gas regulator) and on the ANP's dynamic panel of oil and gas production, both of which can be accessed via the ANP's website at http://www.anp.gov.br.
Well Interventions Campaign and Development Activities
Preparations for the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development continued to advance during the quarter. The Electric Submersible Pumps, which will be installed in two Baúna wells, were tested and shipped to Brazil and the construction of specialised tools required to perform the workovers was completed. The procurement process remains on schedule, with external suppliers selected for more than 95% of the Baúna interventions and Patola contracts, and 80% by value of the anticipated contracts executed. The estimated costs of the Baúna intervention work and the Patola development, of US$110-130 million and US$175-195 million, respectively, remain unchanged.
In December, the rig owner and operator, Maersk Drilling, narrowed the window of when the Maersk Developer rig is expected to commence operations on the Baúna intervention program, to between 15 April and 15 May 2022. An additional option period of 50 days has been agreed with Maersk Drilling under the rig contract, to provide further flexibility in the event that a decision is taken to drill a Neon control well after the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development drilling. The rig has concluded its work for the previous Operator and is currently in Trinidad and Tobago undergoing maintenance and inspection. Mobilisation of the rig to Brazil is expected to commence at the end of February, with the rig arriving in Rio de Janeiro at the end of March. The commencement of drilling activities is subject to the receipt of normal regulatory approvals, which are in progress.
Corporate and Commercial Summary
Liquidity
At the end of December 2021, Karoon's cash position, including funds drawn down from the US$160 million debt facility, was US$204.1 million, up from US$175.0 million at 30 September 2021.
Cash flows from operating activities included receipts from oil sales of US$79.1 million. This comprised the two cargoes sold and receipted during the quarter but excluded proceeds from the December 2021 cargo, which were received during January 2022. US$21.6 million of net cash was generated from operating activities during the quarter, or US$9.7 million when adjusted for the principal elements of lease payments included in financing activities. US$5.0 million was used for continued activities related to the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development.
Significant cash flows
The December quarter included the following significant items:
US$79.1 million in proceeds from oil sales.
US$30 million in proceeds from the initial draw down of the loan facility. US$5.9 million in borrowing costs associated with this first draw down were also paid at the time of this draw down.
US$22.2 million payments related to Baúna production costs, including US$9.6 million in royalty payments.
US$16.1 million spent on FPSO lease charter payments, which are included in lease payments and finance costs in the Appendix 5B.
US$9.8 million paid for hedge premia.
US$9.6 million payment for the legal settlement with Pitkin Petroleum Peru Z-38 SRL.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Karoon Energy Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:10:03 UTC.