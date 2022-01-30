Karoon Energy : December 2021 Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B

incidents. Given the significant challenges of 2021, with many of our staff under lockdown from COVID-19 for part of the year, this is a substantial achievement.

The safe and reliable operating performance seen during the first nine months of 2021 continued through the December quarter. Our team in Brazil achieved facilities uptime of 99.8%, an outstanding performance, resulting in total oil production of 1.23 MMbbl, down just 4% on the record September quarter despite the maturity of the Baúna field. Three cargoes were lifted during the quarter which were sold to customers in North and South America. Strong bids were received for all three cargoes, demonstrating good recognition in the market of the high quality of Baúna crude. The Company realised an average oil price of US$75.44/bbl, 11% higher than the previous quarter, which resulted in quarterly revenue of US$115.8 million.

Disappointingly, we recorded one LTI during the period, involving a slip onboard the FPSO, the first LTI on the Cidade de Itajai FPSO in more than 3.5 years. We are re-energising our focus on slips, trips and falls with a targeted safety campaign, to improve awareness of this important issue. Although there were no instances of COVID-19 onboard the FPSO through the whole of 2021, with 98% of the FPSO crew in Brazil double vaccinated by year-end, several cases, largely asymptomatic, were detected in January 2022, highlighting the importance of continued adherence to our strict COVID-19 protocols.

In November 2021, a major milestone was achieved when we reached financial close on our new US$160 million debt facility, with a high-quality lending group. This marked Karoon's first time as a corporate borrower and broadens the Company's access to capital sources. In line with the facility agreement, we drew down US$30 million from the facility, which was used to meet initial fees for the facility and supplement our cash position ahead of an expected ramp-up in expenditures on the Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development. At the end of December 2021, Karoon had cash and cash equivalents of US$204.1 million, up from US$175.0 million at 30 September 2021, and US$130 million of undrawn available debt, providing strong liquidity. Hedges, comprising a combination of bought puts and sold calls that mitigate oil price downside risk while retaining substantial exposure to the upside, were also established in November, providing greater operating cash flow certainty to support Karoon's investment plans and the debt facility.

We are continuing to prepare for the Baúna intervention campaign and the Patola development, which together are expected to more than double Karoon's production by early calendar 2023. Maersk Drilling has narrowed the window for when the Maersk Developer rig will be ready to commence operations, to between 15 April - 15 May 2022. Evaluation work is also progressing on the Neon discovery, which has the potential to be a valuable production asset that could take advantage of our existing infrastructure and resources in Brazil.

Karoon is committed to meaningful action to achieve its emissions reduction and mitigation targets. During the quarter we commenced implementing our Carbon Management Action Plan, with two carbon reduction projects undertaken and work ongoing to ensure we meet our carbon neutral1 and net zero commitments2.

2022 promises to be an exciting year. Following the Strategic Refresh, which was completed in the December 2021 quarter, we have a clear strategy and objectives. I look forward to reporting our FY2022 half year results and updating the market on progress of our growth plans in February."