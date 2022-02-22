Karoon Energy : FY22 Half Year Results Announcement & Investor Presentation

for its Scope 1 and 2 Baúna greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in FY2021, and result in an estimated 60% of total Baúna-Patola Scope 1 and 2 emissions to be offset between 2022 and 2030.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Julian Fowles, said:

Financial and Operational Performance

"Karoon's underlying NPAT for the six months to end December 2021 of US$21.1 million1 was a pleasing result. It reflected an outstanding operational performance from the Baúna asset, aligned with Karoon's goal to be a safe and reliable producer, despite ongoing challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The result also reflected the global strength in oil prices, with the average price realised for the period nearly 25% higher than that received during FY2021.

"Based on the recent rise in oil prices and considering external forecasts, we now anticipate that the oil price over the next few years will be considerably higher than our forecast in June 2021. As a result, we have recognised a material increase in the assessed net present value of the contingent consideration payable to Petrobras for the Baúna asset, resulting in a statutory net loss after tax for the half year of US$97.7 million (details of the contingent consideration calculation are shown in Note 10 on page 27 of the Interim Financial Report for the financial half year ended 31 December 2021). It should be noted that higher oil prices should generate additional cash flows to fund the higher Petrobras payments.

"A key highlight for the half year was achieving 99% facilities uptime, including 99.8% uptime in the fourth quarter of CY2021. This excellent performance is a testament to the hard work from our Brazilian operational team and underlines the benefit of our policy of undertaking proactive maintenance, which seeks to ensure the integrity and reliability of the Baúna FPSO. Unit production costs of US$23.50/bbl were below our guidance range, largely due to higher production than anticipated over a largely fixed cost base. Finance fees and interest, excluding capitalised FPSO lease interest expense, were also below guidance at US$2.3 million, as certain debt establishment costs have been capitalised during Patola's development period. Other costs were in line with guidance provided in January 2022 in the December 2021 quarterly results.

"The results included US$1.7 million of exploration and evaluation expenditure expensed, primarily related to the ongoing evaluation of the Neon project. In addition, a net foreign exchange gain of US$3.4 million was recognised, due to the appreciation of Karoon's cash balances held in Australia relative to the US dollar during the half-year. The forex gain has been excluded from underlying EBITDA and underlying NPAT.

"After adjusting the statutory tax benefit for US$13.3 million of foreign exchange impacts on Brazilian tax assets and liabilities, the result reflected an effective tax rate of 32%. Permanent differences, largely resulting from different overseas corporate tax rates, accounted for the remaining gap to the Brazilian 34% corporate tax rate.

"Operating cash flow for the first half was US$83.9 million, which, together with the draw-down of US$30 million from the Company's new debt facility, helped lift the cash balance from US$133 million at the end of June 2021 to US$204 million at the end of December 2021. Including US$130 million of undrawn debt, our liquidity position is US$334 million, which should be sufficient to fund the estimated cost of the forthcoming Baúna intervention campaign and Patola development program.

Development Projects

"Since taking FID on these projects in mid-2021, we have made good progress with our execution preparations and costs remain within guidance. Assuming no major delays with regulatory approvals or the maintenance and inspection of the Maersk Developer rig, currently taking place in Trinidad and Tobago, and its mobilisation to Brazil, the first Baúna well intervention is expected to commence between 15 April and 15 May 2022. The Baúna campaign is scheduled to take approximately 4 - 6 months to complete, and Patola development drilling is targeted to commence immediately afterwards. Given that the interventions and Patola wells will utilise existing

