Karoon eyes acquisition opportunities in Brazil, Australia

MELBOURNE, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Karoon Energy
hopes to acquire assets in the next 12 months, eyeing
opportunities mainly in Brazil and Australia, while expanding
its oil output in Brazil, Chief Executive Julian Fowler said on
Thursday.
Karoon in May scrapped talks with Enauta Energia SA for a
50% stake in the Atlanta oil field off Brazil, which Fowler said
was mainly because Karoon was not ready to discuss an offer as
soon as Enauta wanted after oil prices surged in March.
"I would certainly hope in the next 12 months that we've got
some additional announcements that we're able to make to the
market around opportunities that we're looking at," he told
Reuters.
He declined to comment on what assets Karoon is eyeing but
did not rule out another stab at the Atlanta stake or a bid for
a stake in the Dorado oil project off Australia, where owners
Santos Ltd and Carnarvon Energy are seeking to
bring in a partner.
"Never say never. We're in good relations with Enauta but
also with other companies and I'm sure we'll find the right next
entry point for Karoon somewhere in amongst the things that
we're looking at at the moment," he said.
Karoon is on track to roughly double its production in
Brazil to more than 30,000 barrels per day in early 2023 through
its work reviving the Bauna field and development of the Patola
field, Fowler said.
Karoon's shares jumped as much as 8.6% after it reported
output for fiscal 2022 reached 4.64 million barrels, just above
the top end of its guidance. It also cut its guidance for unit
production costs by about 14% to between $24 and $26 per barrel.
"Even when there was added downtime due to hurricane
activity, to then deliver above the top end of guidance, cut
(operating expenditure) and have organic growth on track - it
supports some good conviction for buyers," said Morgans analyst
Adrian Prendergast.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)