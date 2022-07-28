Log in
    KAR   AU000000KAR6

KAROON ENERGY LTD

(KAR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:25 2022-07-28 am EDT
1.880 AUD   +7.43%
12:03aKaroon eyes acquisition opportunities in Brazil, Australia
RE
07/27KAROON ENERGY : June 2022 Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
PU
06/02KAROON ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Karoon eyes acquisition opportunities in Brazil, Australia

07/28/2022 | 12:03am EDT
MELBOURNE, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Karoon Energy hopes to acquire assets in the next 12 months, eyeing opportunities mainly in Brazil and Australia, while expanding its oil output in Brazil, Chief Executive Julian Fowler said on Thursday.

Karoon in May scrapped talks with Enauta Energia SA for a 50% stake in the Atlanta oil field off Brazil, which Fowler said was mainly because Karoon was not ready to discuss an offer as soon as Enauta wanted after oil prices surged in March.

"I would certainly hope in the next 12 months that we've got some additional announcements that we're able to make to the market around opportunities that we're looking at," he told Reuters.

He declined to comment on what assets Karoon is eyeing but did not rule out another stab at the Atlanta stake or a bid for a stake in the Dorado oil project off Australia, where owners Santos Ltd and Carnarvon Energy are seeking to bring in a partner.

"Never say never. We're in good relations with Enauta but also with other companies and I'm sure we'll find the right next entry point for Karoon somewhere in amongst the things that we're looking at at the moment," he said.

Karoon is on track to roughly double its production in Brazil to more than 30,000 barrels per day in early 2023 through its work reviving the Bauna field and development of the Patola field, Fowler said.

Karoon's shares jumped as much as 8.6% after it reported output for fiscal 2022 reached 4.64 million barrels, just above the top end of its guidance. It also cut its guidance for unit production costs by about 14% to between $24 and $26 per barrel.

"Even when there was added downtime due to hurricane activity, to then deliver above the top end of guidance, cut (operating expenditure) and have organic growth on track - it supports some good conviction for buyers," said Morgans analyst Adrian Prendergast. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 2.44% 0.205 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 5.3518 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
KAROON ENERGY LTD 7.43% 1.88 Delayed Quote.4.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 107.18 Delayed Quote.34.61%
SANTOS LIMITED 0.84% 7.225 Delayed Quote.13.63%
WTI 0.25% 98.155 Delayed Quote.27.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 535 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 -62,9 M -43,6 M -43,6 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 977 M 676 M 676 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Karoon Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Julian Fowles Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ray Church Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce John Phillips Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clark Davey Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Turnbull Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAROON ENERGY LTD4.46%680
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.22%115 598
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.79%60 768
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 688
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.70%58 777
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION114.11%58 171