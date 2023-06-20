Advanced search
    KARO   SGXZ19450089

KAROOOOO LTD.

(KARO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:37:29 2023-06-20 am EDT
24.01 USD   +0.70%
Karooooo : Press release, dated June 20, 2023 - Karooooo Ltd. AGM Notice - Form 6-K
PU
06/14Karooooo : Press release, dated June 14, 2023 - Karooooo Ltd. No Change Statement and AGM - Form 6-K
PU
06/09Karooooo : Press release, dated June 9, 2023 - Karooooo Ltd. Announces Finalization Information on Interim Cash Dividend Payment - Form 6-K
PU
Karooooo : Press release, dated June 20, 2023 - Karooooo Ltd. AGM Notice - Form 6-K

06/20/2023 | 10:20am EDT
SINGAPORE (June 20, 2023) Karoooo Limited ("Karooooo") announces distribution of the notice of annual general meeting.

Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Karooooo will be held by way of electronic communication on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 at 12:00 South African time (6:00am Eastern Time) for purposes of dealing with the ordinary and special business of an annual general meeting. The record date for both distribution of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is Wednesday, 7 June 2023.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting has been distributed to shareholders today and will be available on the company's website.

For more information, visit www.karooooo.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Karooooo Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 4 081 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2024 708 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net cash 2024 1 251 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
P/E ratio 2024 19,3x
Yield 2024 1,07%
Capitalization 13 416 M 738 M 738 M
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
EV / Sales 2025 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 039
Free-Float 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Isaias Jose Calisto Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hoe Shin Goy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pedro Ventura Chief Technology Officer
Richard Schubert Chief Operating Officer
Tzin Min Leong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAROOOOO LTD.2.32%738
ACCENTURE PLC19.75%201 800
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.42%143 398
SIEMENS AG25.96%141 415
IBM-2.42%124 838
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.34%91 432
