Karooooo : Voluntary disclosure, dated August 16, 2023 - Karooooo Ltd. Share purchase by officers - Form 6-K
Today at 05:14 pm
SINGAPORE (August 16, 2023) Karoooo Limited ("Karooooo") announces share purchase by officers of the company.
VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE: DEALING IN SECURITIES
Shareholders are advised that on 15 August 2023 the following officers acquired ordinary shares in Karooooo:
Hoe Shin Goy
CFO
2,629 shares
Richard Schubert
COO
1,090 shares
About Karooooo
Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, assists thousands of enterprise customers to digitally transform their on-the-ground operations. We are a leading global provider of an on-the-ground operational IoT SaaS cloud that maximizes the value of transportation, operations and workflow data by providing insightful real-time data analytics to over 1,700,000 connected vehicles and equipment. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business operations and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk. For more information, visit www.karooooo.com.
Karooooo Ltd. is a Singapore-based company, which is a provider of an on-the-ground operations cloud that maximizes the value of data. The Company operates through three segments: Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics. Cartrack is a provider of an on-the-ground operational Internet of Things software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud that maximizes the value of transportation, operation, and workflow data by providing insightful real-time data analytics to connected vehicles and equipment. Cartrack also includes systems integration, fleet administration, field worker management, video-based safety, risk mitigation, and delivery management. Carzuka is a physical and e-commerce vehicle buying and selling marketplace that allows customers to source, buy and sell vehicles. Karooooo Logistics provides a software application enabling the management of last-mile delivery and general operational logistics.