Karooooo : owner of Cartrack Holdings) Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karooooo Ltd. ("Karooooo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KARO), a leading global provider of a mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2021, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on Karooooo's investor relations website at www.karooooo.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

About Karooooo
Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider of a mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation to over 1.375 million connected vehicles. With more than 75 000 commercial customers using the Cartrack platform Karooooo is the largest SaaS provider to enterprises in South Africa and also services thousands of enterprise customers abroad. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk. For more information, visit www.karooooo.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Media Contact

IR@karooooo.com

media@karooooo.com  

Phillipe Welthagen


+27 84 512 5393


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karooooo-limited-owner-of-cartrack-holdings-filed-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301321332.html

SOURCE Karooooo Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
