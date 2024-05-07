Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO) (“Karooooo” or “the Company”), which owns 100% of Cartrack Holdings, announced that the Company will release its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 shortly after 04:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast: The Company will host a corresponding Zoom webinar on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time). Investors, analysts and the media are invited to join the Zoom webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89023760508

Webinar ID: 890 2376 0508

Telephone:

US (New York) Toll-free: +1 646 558 8656

South Africa Toll-free: +27 87 551 7702

A replay will be available at www.karooooo.com approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

