Karora Resources : INVESTOR PRESENTATION

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the timing of production and cash flow from the Spargos Gold Reward Project and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Spargos Reward Gold Project.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
Certain non-IFRS measures are included in this Presentation, including Adjusted Working Capital and EBITDA. The non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non- IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.
A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by Karora and Karora made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by Karora to continue production and, to the knowledge of Karora, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be
an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.
CAUTIONARY NOTE - RESOURCES
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral resource estimates of Karora disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Definitions and Guidelines" (the "CIM Guidelines").
Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it is reasonably expected the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis, including any feasibility study. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. Premier is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title- related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate. The definitions under NI 43-101 and the CIM guidelines differ from the definitions in Guide 7 of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, information regarding mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States Securities laws and the policies and regulations thereunder.
TECHNICAL REPORTS
Technical Report on the Higginsville-Beta Hunt Operation Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia), dated January 29, 2021, available under Karora's profile at www.sedar.com
QP STATEMENT
The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Section A
DETAILED FOOTNOTES RELATING TO KARORA MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.
The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce Mineral Reserves.
The Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is also no certainty that Inferred Mineral Resources will be converted to Measured and Indicated categories through further drilling, or into Mineral Reserves once economic considerations are applied .
The Gold Mineral Resources are estimated using a long term gold price of US$1,600/oz with a US:AUD exchange rate of 0.70.
Gold Mineral Resources were estimated using variable cut-off grades taking into account variable operational costs: underground - 1.3 g/t; open pits, 0.4 g/t to 0.5g/t.
To best represent "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" the mineral resource for open pits has been reported within an optimized pit shells at A$2,285 (US$1,600) and, for underground resources, areas considered sterilized by historical mining are depleted from the Mineral Resource.
The Nickel Mineral Resource is reported above a 1% Ni cut-off grade.
Mineral Resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.
DETAILED FOOTNOTES RELATING TO KARORA MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
The Gold Mineral Reserve are estimated using a long term gold price of US$1,400/oz with a US:AUD exchange rate of 0.70.
Cut-offgrades for open-pit mineral reserves vary from 0.50g/t to 0.85g/t . The cut-off grade takes into account dilution, mine recovery and operating mining, processing/haulage, sustaining capital and G&A costs. Dilution and recovery factors varied by deposit.
At Beta Hunt, underground mineral reserves are reported at a 1.6g/t incremental cut-off grade. At Higginsville, underground mineral reserves cut-off grades vary between 1.6g/t (modified and diluted grade) to 2g/t (modified/diluted grade). The cut-off grade takes into account Operating Mining, Processing/Haulage and G&A costs, excluding capital.
The Mineral Reserve is depleted for all mining to September 30, 2020.
Mineral Reserve tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.
Section B
DETAILED FOOTNOTES RELATING TO KARORA MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.
The Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is also no certainty that Inferred Mineral Resources will be converted to Measured and Indicated categories through further drilling, or into Mineral Reserves once economic considerations are applied . Mineral resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding
Gold Mineral Resources are reported using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade above 300mRL, and 1.6g/t Below 300mRL
GROWING THE NEXT +200K OZ PRODUCER
Multiple mines feeding centralized mill in top tier mining jurisdiction
LEADING MANAGEMENT TEAM
Proven CEO and Managing Director
PAUL ANDRE HUET
Chairman and CEO
Former President, CEO and Director of Klondex Mines, building the company from a single asset operation in 2012 until its sale as a multi-asset producer in 2018
+30 years of experience within the mining industry, boasting a proven track record of building shareholder value
Has served on several non-profit and publicly traded company boards
GRAEME SLOAN
Managing Director -
Australian Operations
Former Chief Executive of Perseverance Corporation from 2002-2007, responsible for the construction of the Fosterville Mine and Mill, now Australia's highest margin operation
Former CEO and MD of a number of ASX and AIM listed mining companies
Excellent track record of success in building and operating integrated mining operations
Overall responsibility for the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations
