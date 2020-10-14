Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Karora Resources Inc.    KRR   CA48575L2066

KARORA RESOURCES INC.

(KRR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karora Resources : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:30am EDT

TSX KRR

OTCQX KRRGF

NEW,

HIGH QUALITY

GOLD

PRODUCER

In Western Australia

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the timing of production and cash flow from the Spargos Gold Reward Project and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Spargos Reward Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain non-IFRS measures are included in this Presentation, including Adjusted Working Capital and EBITDA. The non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Higginsville Mining Operations

A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by Karora and Karora made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by Karora to continue production and, to the knowledge of Karora, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated

production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of

economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

Cautionary Note - Resources

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral resource estimates of Karora disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Definitions and Guidelines" (the "CIM Guidelines").

Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it is reasonably expected the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis, including any feasibility study. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. Premier is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate. The definitions under NI 43-101 and the CIM guidelines differ from the definitions in Guide 7 of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, information regarding mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States Securities laws and the policies and regulations thereunder.

Technical Reports

Technical Report on the Western Australian Operations - Eastern Goldfields: Beta Hunt Mine (Kambalda) and Higginsville Gold Operations (Higginsville), dated February 6, 2020. The report is available for download under Karora's profile on Sedar.com.

TSX KRR | OTCQX KRRGF

2

NOTES

Notes to Slides 9 and 21

  1. Reference is made to Technical Report on the Western Australian Operations - Eastern Goldfields: Beta Hunt Mine (Kambalda) and Higginsville Gold Operations (Higginsville), dated February 6, 2020. The report is available for download under Karora's profile on Sedar.com.
  2. The historical reserve information is extracted from the report entitled '2018 Annual Update of Mineral Resources & Ore Reser ves' dated on
    October 2, 2018 and is available to view on Westgold Resources Limited's website (www.westgold.com.au) and the ASX (www.asx.com.au).
    Mineral Resources are quoted inclusive of Ore Reserves. Karora confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. A qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of Karora to classify the historical estimate noted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Karora is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
  3. Information is extracted from the report entitled 'Resource Estimate Update for Spargos Reward Project Eastern Goldfields Western Australia' dated on February 26, 2020 and is available to view on Corona Resources LTD's website (www.coronaresources.com.au). KRR confi rms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original report. A qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of KRR to classify the historical estimate noted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and KRR is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. There is no certainty they will prove to be accurate or that a range of outcomes will be achieved.

TSX KRR | OTCQX KRRGF

3

Growing Gold Production

in Western Australia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Karora Resources Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:29:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KARORA RESOURCES INC.
09:30aKARORA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
07:05aKARORA RESOURCES : Generates Strong Third Quarter Free Cash Flow With Gold Produ..
PU
06:57aKARORA RESOURCES : Generates Strong Third Quarter Free Cash Flow With Gold Produ..
AQ
09/17MORGAN STANLEY : Metalla acquires participation royalty on karora resources higg..
AQ
09/16KARORA RESOURCES : to Participate in Upcoming Gold Conferences
AQ
09/15KARORA RESOURCES : to Participate in Upcoming Gold Conferences
PU
09/15KARORA RESOURCES : to Participate in Upcoming Gold Conferences
AQ
09/15KARORA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
09/14KARORA RESOURCES : Announces Further Discoveries at Beta Hunt Mine New High Grad..
AQ
09/10KARORA ANNOUNCES FURTHER DISCOVERIES : New High Grade Larkin Gold Zone and 30C N..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 44,7 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 541 M 411 M 411 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart KARORA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Karora Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARORA RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,35 CAD
Last Close Price 3,74 CAD
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Andre Huet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry L. Dahl Chief Financial Officer
Scott Mckee Hand Lead Director
Peter J. Goudie Independent Director
Wendy Kei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARORA RESOURCES INC.66.22%414
BHP GROUP-6.71%121 844
RIO TINTO PLC4.70%102 045
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.67%30 906
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 121
FRESNILLO PLC107.36%12 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group