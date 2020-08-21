Log in
Karrie International : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

08/21/2020 | 05:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Karrie International Holdings Limited

嘉 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1050)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular and the notice of the annual general meeting of Karrie International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 29 July 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting be held at 9th Floor, Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (the "AGM").

In the interest of the health and safety of the shareholders attending the AGM and after taking into consideration the various social distancing rules and guidelines stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company will implement the following preventive and control measures at the AGM to minimise the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

  1. Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every attendee before admitting to the meeting venue. Access to the meeting venue will be denied for any attendee with a body temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius or above and or who has any flu-like symptoms or is otherwise apparently unwell;
  2. Each attendee will be required to wear a surgical face mask at all times during their attendance of the AGM;
  3. Each attendee will be required and submit a signed and completed health declaration form at the entrance of the AGM venue;
  4. No food or drinks will be served and no corporate gifts will be distributed before, during or after the AGM;

- 1 -

  1. Appropriate seating will be arranged at the venue of the AGM in order to meet the relevant regulatory requirements to ensure social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for shareholders to attend the AGM; and
  2. Physical attendance at the AGM by the directors of the Company will be limited. Some of them will participate through electronic means.

The Company would like to remind shareholders that physical attendance at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights. The Company recommends shareholders to appoint the chairman of the AGM as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the AGM instead of attending the AGM in person.

The completed forms of proxy for the AGM must be deposited at the Company's principal place of business at 9th Floor, Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding of the AGM.

Shareholders and proxies attending the AGM are advised to arrive early at the venue of the AGM as the precautionary measures may cause delay in the registration process. The poll results of the AGM will be announced on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company on that day.

The Company will closely monitor the situation and reserve the right to take further measures and make further announcements in relation to the AGM as appropriate.

By order of the Board

Karrie International Holdings Limited

Tang Wing Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai, Ms. Chan Ming Mui, Silvia, Mr. Zhao Kai and Mr. Chan Raymond; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Cheuk Ming and Mr. Ho Kai Man; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. So Wai Chun, Mr. Fong Hoi Shing and Mr. Yam Chung Shing.

*  For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Karrie International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:18:46 UTC
