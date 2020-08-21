Karrie International : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Appropriate seating will be arranged at the venue of the AGM in order to meet the relevant regulatory requirements to ensure social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for shareholders to attend the AGM; and Physical attendance at the AGM by the directors of the Company will be limited. Some of them will participate through electronic means.

The Company would like to remind shareholders that physical attendance at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights. The Company recommends shareholders to appoint the chairman of the AGM as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the AGM instead of attending the AGM in person.

The completed forms of proxy for the AGM must be deposited at the Company's principal place of business at 9th Floor, Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding of the AGM.

Shareholders and proxies attending the AGM are advised to arrive early at the venue of the AGM as the precautionary measures may cause delay in the registration process. The poll results of the AGM will be announced on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company on that day.

The Company will closely monitor the situation and reserve the right to take further measures and make further announcements in relation to the AGM as appropriate.

