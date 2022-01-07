Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret : A TOTAL OF 150 ATAK AND JEST+ BUSES DELIVERED TO THE KHARKIV MUNICIPALITY OF UKRAINE!

Karsan Jest+ and Atak

Karsan offers modern public transport solutions that meet the mobility needs of the times, and its product range continues to be a model for world city transport. Recently Karsan, which signed a cooperation agreement with Ukraine's Kharkiv Municipality for 500 vehicles, delivered 150 vehicles planned for 2021, consisting of 6-meter diesel Jest+ and 8-meter diesel Atak buses. Karsan's vehicles, joining the public transportation fleet in the city of Kharkiv, started carrying passengers by the end of 2021. Speaking on the development, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "We continue to lead the modern transformation of cities, powered by a vision to be one step ahead in the future of mobility. Our Atak and Jest+ buses are widely used in Europe and neighboring countries as the most ideal public transport vehicles owing to their size, low carbon emissions and comfort. Looking for the perfect solution, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv also chose thrifty Karsan buses for its public transportation network. It is a pleasure to contribute to the transformation of the Ukrainian city of Kharhiv with our environmentally friendly and comfortable vehicles".

Shaping public transport in many cities with its range of light commercial vehicles, Karsan has its modern factory in Bursa fulfilling overseas orders. Karsan, which signed a long-term cooperation agreement with the municipality of Kharkiv in Ukraine for 500 vehicles in the past months, delivered a total of 150 vehicles, planned for 2021, to the city. 6-meter diesel Jest+ and 8-meter diesel Atak buses started to be actively used in public transport as of the end of 2021.

Atak makes a difference with its size, comfort and performance

Focusing on maximum efficiency in urban public transportation, Karsan Atak introduces a modern appearance with its brand-new exterior design and LED daytime running lamps while raising the bar further in passenger comfort with its new driver's cab equipped with cutting-edge technology. Atak reduces maintenance costs with its three-piece front bumper; its tilting chassis, disabled ramp and USB ports and Wi-Fi access also make life easier for passengers. Generating 186 HP power and 680 Nm torque, the 4.5-liter FPT NEF4 turbo diesel engine of the new Atak continues to deliver excellent performance. Featuring the Euro VI emission level, the engine was designed with cutting-edge technology in keeping with the company's commitment to eco-friendly policies.

Jest+ offers the perfect urban travel experience!

Offering significant advantages in accident prevention with its hill-start assist and lane keeping support system, Jest+ also stands out with its low-floor design, which is convenient for people with disabilities. Not only does Jest+ bring about a competitive advantage on account of its low maintenance costs; it also copes with the toughest maneuvers even in a congested traffic in the heart of the city thanks to its low turning radius. Generating 170 HP power and maximum 400 Nm torque, Jest+ continues to deliver excellent performance in all road conditions.

About Karsan:

Celebrating its 55th anniversary this year in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan has been manufacturing its own vehicles at its modern facilities as well as parts for the world's prominent brands in the commercial vehicles industry. The company has been engaged in commercial vehicle production since 1981, and its factory in Hasanağa in Bursa has the capacity to manufacture up to 19,870 vehicles a year on a single shift. The Hasanağa factory is a flexible installation that can manufacture all kinds of vehicles in the same facilities from passenger cars and heavy trucks to minivans and buses. It is located 30 km from the Bursa city center and is built on an area of 200,000 sqm, 90,000 sqm of which is closed space.

Karsan has been the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in Turkey for more than 50 years and the next phase for the company, powered and enabled by its business partners and licensers, is to develop derivative versions of the new and existing vehicles in order to extend its presence to all the segments of cargo and passenger transportation, in accordance with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Working to "develop innovative products and services from conception into the market" and to cater to every market segment, Karsan primarily aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line.

Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, marketing, sales, and after-sales activities. Karsan manufactures the Jest, Atak, and Star models under its own brand. It also manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, the e-JEST and e-ATAK lines, in partnership with the world giant BMW, as well as the Level-4 Autonomous bus e-ATAK model and 10, 12, and 18m e-ATA buses in partnership with the local technology company ADASTEC. Karsan, which will start manufacturing Megane automobiles for Renault by the end of 2022, currently manufactures 10, 12 and 18m buses for Menarinibus. Besides vehicle manufacturing, Karsan also provides a range of industrial services in its Organized Industrial Zone factory.