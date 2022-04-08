Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret : BOASTS A PRESENCE IN 16 DIFFERENT COUNTRIES WITH 306 ELECTRIC VEHICLES!

Karsan Boasts a Presence in 16 Different Countries With 306 Electric Vehicles!

Carrying Out Nearly 90 Percent of Turkey's Electric Minibus and Bus Exports With Over 300 Electric Vehicles, Karsan Swings Into High Gear!

Karsan, one of the leading companies in the Turkish automotive industry, takes it up a notch in exports, with the "One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility" motto. Carrying out nearly 90 percent of Turkey's electric minibus and bus exports by itself for the last 3 years, Karsan aims at doubling its exports this year. Okan Baş, CEO of Karsan, commented as follows: "In the last three years, nearly 345 electric minibuses and buses have been sold from Turkey to Europe. 306 of these were sold by Karsan. Our 306 electric vehicles carry passengers on European roads in 16 different countries, mainly in France, Romania and Portugal. This figure, which we have achieved in the last 3 years, represents about 90 percent of Turkey's exports of electric minibuses and buses. This is a serious achievement. To build on our success, we are aiming to double our exports this year."

Karsan, the leading Turkish brand for high-tech mobility solutions, has ambitious plans for overseas markets this year. With its 306 fully electric vehicles, Karsan offers services in 16 different countries, including France, Romania, Portugal, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Bulgaria. Karsan, which handles almost 90 percent of Turkey's electric minibus and bus exports by itself following its success in overseas markets over the past three years, plans to double its exports this year by taking it to the next step with its marketing of electric vehicles.

A sustainable growth target in Europe and North America!

Okan Baş, CEO of Karsan, who provided information about their efforts in overseas markets, said, "We achieved a turnover of TRY 1.6 billion in 2020. In 2021, this figure rose over TRY 2 billion. 70 percent of this is attributable to export activities." Explaining the company targets for this year, Okan Baş said, "We want to grow at least twice in electric vehicles. We appeal to the entire market and aim to be one of the top five players in the market. We plan to position the Karsan brand in the top five in Europe." Mentioning that Karsan drew strength from the vision "One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility", Okan Baş said that they aimed for sustainable growth in Europe and North America in this context.

"We doubled our exports in 2021"

Stating, "If we look at the numbers, we doubled our exports in 2021 compared to the previous year," Baş continued, "Last year we sold 330 Karsan products to Europe. This was 147 in the previous year. This includes conventional vehicles, as well as electric ones. In 2021, 133 of our electric vehicles became part of the park in Europe. Since 2019, 306 of our Karsan electric vehicles have been traveling around the world in 16 different countries, mainly in France, Romania, Portugal and Germany."

"306 vehicles mean 3 million kilometers of experience for us"

Saying, "For us, 306 vehicles mean 3 million kilometers of experience," Baş went on to say, "In the last three years, about 345 electric minibuses and buses have been sold from Turkey to Europe. And 306 of them belong to us. This figure, which we have achieved in the last 3 years, represents about 90 percent of Turkey's exports of electric minibuses and buses. This is an important achievement. As one of the leading companies in the Turkish automotive industry, we are proud of our success with exporting our products. We are also Turkey's leading brand in developing electric vehicles. To build on our success, we are aiming to double our exports this year."

About Karsan:

Celebrating its 55th anniversary this year in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan has been manufacturing its own vehicles at its modern facilities as well as parts for the world's prominent brands in the commercial vehicles industry. The company has been engaged in commercial vehicle manufacturing since 1981, and its factory in Hasanağa, Bursa has the capacity to manufacture up to 19,870 vehicles a year on a single shift. The Hasanağa factory is a flexible installation that can manufacture all kinds of vehicles in the same facilities from passenger cars and heavy trucks to minivans and buses. It is located 30 km from the Bursa city center and is built on an area of 200,000 sqm, 90,000 sqm of which is closed space.

Karsan has been the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in the Turkish automotive industry for more than 50 years and the next phase for the company, powered and enabled by its business partners and licensers, is to develop derivative versions of the new and existing vehicles in order to extend its presence to all the segments of cargo and passenger transportation, in accordance with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Working to develop "innovative products and services from conception into the market" in public transportation segment, Karsan primarily aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line.

Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, marketing, sales, and after-sales activities. Karsan manufactures the Jest, Atak, and Star models under its own brand. It also manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, the e-JEST and e-ATAK lines, in partnership with the world giant BMW, as well as the Level-4 Autonomous bus e-ATAK model and 10, 12, and 18m e-ATA buses in partnership with the local technology company ADASTEC. Karsan, which will start manufacturing Megane Sedan automobiles for Renault by the end of 2022, currently manufactures 10, 12 and 18m buses for Menarinibus. Besides vehicle manufacturing, Karsan also provides a range of industrial services in its factory located in the Organized Industrial Zone.