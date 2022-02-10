Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret : BULGARIA'S FIRST ELECTRIC BUS FROM KARSAN!

Karsan Introduces Dobrich, Bulgaria

the First Electric Transport Minibus!

Bulgaria's First Electric Bus

from Karsan!

Karsan continues to be the environmentally friendly choice of urban transport with its 100% electric product range and is now electrifying its neighboring country Bulgaria following several other European countries. Karsan sold 4 e-JEST buses to the Municipality of Dobrich, the very first electric minibus in Bulgaria. e-JEST, the city's first electric public transport bus, was purchased by the Dobrich Municipality with European funding, and it features unique dimensions in the 6-meter class, high maneuverability and a superior range performance. Karsan's e-JEST export is also the first electric minibus order in the history of Bulgaria.

With their eco-profile, comfort, high performance and ideal dimensions, Karsan's electric buses continue to conquer European cities. With the sale of the first electric bus to our neighbor Bulgaria, Karsan continues to be the number one choice for urban transport with its 100% electric product range. With its fleet of more than 100 electric buses, Bulgaria continues to invest in public transport in an environmentally friendly way and has chosen Karsan e-JEST as its first minibus-sized electric vehicle. Karsan delivered 4 e-JEST buses to the municipality of Dobrich. e-JEST is also the first electric public transport bus of the Dobrich municipality and draws attention with its design and performance. With this export to Bulgaria, where Karsan already had a presence with its fleet of diesel and CNG fueled buses, the number of Karsan buses in the country is now almost 50.

Emission-free travel with a range of up to 210 km

A proven performer which comes with high maneuverability and unmatched passenger comfort, e-JEST is equipped with a BMW electric motor capable of 184 HP power and 290 Nm torque with optional 44 or 88 kWh batteries, also made by BMW. Offering the best performance in the 6-meter bus line with a range up to 210 km, the small city bus e-JEST also boasts a regenerative braking system which provides energy recovery by enabling the batteries to self-recharge at a rate of 25%. Decorated with a 10.1-inch multimedia touchscreen, fully digital dashboard, keyless ignition, and USB ports as well as an optional WiFi compatible infrastructure, e-JEST does not come short in terms of comfort compared to passenger cars thanks to its 4-wheel independent suspension system.

About Karsan:

Celebrating its 55th anniversary this year in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan has been manufacturing at its modern facilities its own vehicles as well as parts for the world's prominent brands in the commercial vehicles industry. The company has been engaged in commercial vehicle manufacturing since 1981, and its factory in Hasanağa, Bursa has the capacity to manufacture up to 19,870 vehicles a year on a single shift. The Hasanağa factory is a flexible installation that can manufacture all kinds of vehicles in the same facilities from passenger cars and heavy trucks to minivans and buses. It is located 30 km from the Bursa city center and is built on an area of 200.000 sqm, 90.000 sqm of which is closed space.

Karsan has been the only independent multi-brand light commercial vehicles manufacturer in Turkey for more than 50 years and the next phase for the company, powered and enabled by its business partners and licensers, is to develop derivative versions of the new and existing vehicles in order to extend its presence to all the segments of cargo and passenger transportation. Working to "develop innovative products and services from conception into the market" and to cater to every market segment, Karsan primarily aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line.

Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, marketing, sales, and after-sales activities. Karsan manufactures the Jest, Atak, and Star models under its own brand. It also manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, the e-JEST and e-ATAK lines, in partnership with the world giant BMW, as well as the Level-4 Autonomous bus e-ATAK model and 10-12-18m e-ATA buses in partnership with the local technology company ADASTEC. Karsan, which will start manufacturing Megane automobiles for Renault by the end of 2022, currently manufactures 10, 12 and 18m buses for Menarinibus. Besides vehicle manufacturing, Karsan also provides a range of industrial services in its factory located in the Organized Industrial Zone.