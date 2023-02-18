Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret : FIRST E-ATAK DELIVERY TO ITALY!

Catania starts 2023 with %100 Electric Karsan e-ATAK!
First e-ATAK Delivery to Italy!
Karsan, one of the pioneering companies of sustainable public transportation in Europe, continues to strengthen its power in Italy, which is a target market of the brand. Within the scope of the Consip framework contract signed with Italy, Karsan delivered 11 of the 18 e- ATAK orders it had received from Catania of Sicily. All delivered buses started to serve in Catania by 2023. The rest of the e-ATAK buses will be delivered by the middle of this year. Stating that Karsan e-ATAK buses are Catania's first electric buses, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "Karsan strengthens its presence in Italy day by day. In 2023, Karsan electric buses will serve all over Italy from the southernmost part of the country to the northernmost one. As Karsan, we are one of the most important brands in the electric transformation of public transportation in Italy.
Karsan continues to strengthen its presence abroad as its fame goes beyond the borders of Europe thanks to its high-tech mobility solutions. Introducing Europe to the concept of electric mobility, Karsan continues its deliveries in Italy at full speed. Within the scope of the Consip framework contract signed with Italy, Karsan delivered 11 units of the 18 e-ATAK orders it had received from Catania of Sicily. 11 e-ATAK buses which were delivered by Karsan at the beginning of 2023 have entered service in the region. The remaining 7 e-ATAK buses will be delivered by the middle of this year.
Catania's first electric buses: Karsan e-ATAK
Highlighting that these 11 units of 100% electric buses were the first e-ATAK series delivered by Karsan to Italy, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "These buses became the first electric buses of Catania." Stating that Karsan strengthens its presence in Italy day by day, Karsan CEO Okan Baş emphasized that Karsan electric buses will serve all over Italy from the southernmost part of the country to the northernmost one. Pointing out the pioneering role of Karsan in the transformation of electric public transportation in Europe, Okan Baş said, "As Karsan, we are one of the most significant brands in the transformation of public transportation in Italy as well."
The target is the leadership in electric midi-bus!
Emphasizing that Italy is one of the most important target markets for Karsan, Okan Baş said, "In this context, we are taking steps to further strengthen our presence as of 2023 with our Italy- based Karsan Europe S.R. company. With Karsan e-ATAK, we are the leader of the electric midi-
bus segment in Europe. With the new orders we will deliver, we anticipate that our e-ATAK model will be the leader of the electric midi-bus segment in Italy in 2023. On the other hand, we are the first and only European brand that can meet the needs of public transportation in all dimensions with our electric buses from 6 meters to 18 meters."
About Karsan:
Karsan, leaving 56 years behind in the Turkish automotive industry, has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for the world's leading brands and its own brand at modern facilities since its foundation. Karsan has been producing commercial vehicles since 1981, and its factory in Bursa Hasanağa has the capacity to produce about twenty thousand vehicles per year in a single shift. Hasanağa Factory, designed with the flexibility to produce all types of vehicles from passenger cars to heavy trucks, from minivans to buses, is 30 km a way from Bursa city center and is located on an area of 203 thousand square meters total, 99 thousand square meters of which is indoors.
Positioned as the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in Türkiye for more than 56 years in the automotive industry, Karsan aims to develop derivative versions of the new and existing vehicles in order to extend its presence to all segments of passenger transportation, in accordance with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Continuing its efforts to de velop "innovative products and services", "from idea to market" in the public transportation segment, Karsan primarily aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line.
Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, from marketing to sales and after -sales activities. Karsan produces JEST and ATAK models under its own brand. In addition, Karsan produces and sales 100% electric buses e -JEST and e-ATAK models within the framework of the cooperation with the global giant BMW. Karsan also produces 10-12-18 meter sized 100% electric e- ATA buses, and the 12 meter e-ATA Hydrogen. With the technology company ADASTEC, Karsan produces Level 4 driverless bus Autonomous e-ATAK model, which is the first driverless bus carrying passengers across Europe and America. Karsan also manufactures 10-12-18 meter buses for Menarinibus. As of 2022, Karsan has started production of Megane Sedan automobiles for the Renault brand. In addition to vehicle production, Karsan also provides industrial services at its factory located in the Organized Industrial Zone.