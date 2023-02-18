Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret : FIRST E-ATAK DELIVERY TO ITALY!

Catania starts 2023 with %100 Electric Karsan e-ATAK!

First e-ATAK Delivery to Italy!

Karsan, one of the pioneering companies of sustainable public transportation in Europe, continues to strengthen its power in Italy, which is a target market of the brand. Within the scope of the Consip framework contract signed with Italy, Karsan delivered 11 of the 18 e- ATAK orders it had received from Catania of Sicily. All delivered buses started to serve in Catania by 2023. The rest of the e-ATAK buses will be delivered by the middle of this year. Stating that Karsan e-ATAK buses are Catania's first electric buses, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "Karsan strengthens its presence in Italy day by day. In 2023, Karsan electric buses will serve all over Italy from the southernmost part of the country to the northernmost one. As Karsan, we are one of the most important brands in the electric transformation of public transportation in Italy.

Karsan continues to strengthen its presence abroad as its fame goes beyond the borders of Europe thanks to its high-tech mobility solutions. Introducing Europe to the concept of electric mobility, Karsan continues its deliveries in Italy at full speed. Within the scope of the Consip framework contract signed with Italy, Karsan delivered 11 units of the 18 e-ATAK orders it had received from Catania of Sicily. 11 e-ATAK buses which were delivered by Karsan at the beginning of 2023 have entered service in the region. The remaining 7 e-ATAK buses will be delivered by the middle of this year.

Catania's first electric buses: Karsan e-ATAK

Highlighting that these 11 units of 100% electric buses were the first e-ATAK series delivered by Karsan to Italy, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "These buses became the first electric buses of Catania." Stating that Karsan strengthens its presence in Italy day by day, Karsan CEO Okan Baş emphasized that Karsan electric buses will serve all over Italy from the southernmost part of the country to the northernmost one. Pointing out the pioneering role of Karsan in the transformation of electric public transportation in Europe, Okan Baş said, "As Karsan, we are one of the most significant brands in the transformation of public transportation in Italy as well."

The target is the leadership in electric midi-bus!

Emphasizing that Italy is one of the most important target markets for Karsan, Okan Baş said, "In this context, we are taking steps to further strengthen our presence as of 2023 with our Italy- based Karsan Europe S.R. company. With Karsan e-ATAK, we are the leader of the electric midi-