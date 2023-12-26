Karsan Transforming Public Transport in Japan Now After Europe and North America! Karsan Makes Debut in Japan with Right-Hand Drive Electric e-JEST! Karsan, which plays a leading role in transforming electric and autonomous public transport in Europe, is now starting to serve in Japan after North America. Introducing e- JEST, the first right-hand drive vehicle in the history of the brand, at the ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in Japan, Karsan has begun its operations with its distributor Altech in this market. Stating that they, as a Turkish brand, are very proud and happy to operate in a country that reminds anyone of automobiles when mentioned, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "We are now adding the Japanese market to our successes in Europe and the rapid expansion of our vehicle park in the North American market. We are transforming public transport across the world with our vision of being One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility. This transformation began with the 6-meter electric minibus e-JEST at the end of 2018. We aim to close this year by reaching 1000 electric vehicles in 22 countries. Karsan e-JEST model, having recently entered Canada and North America as the first electric minibus, has managed to be Europe's most preferred vehicle in its segment for the last three years. Through this launch, we, as Karsan, have become the first European e-bus brand to enter Japan. In addition, we have found an opportunity to serve in a broad geography from Canada to Japan. We aim to sell 100 units in the Japanese market next year." Karsan, which plays a pioneering role in transforming public transport in the world with the vision of being One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility, continues to expand the markets where it operates. Karsan, which continues the journey that it embarked on from Europe in the North American market, is now strengthening its presence in Japan, too. Karsan, which entered the Japanese market, known as the country of the automotive, through the cooperation agreement signed with Altech in April 2023, launched the e-JEST model in Japan.

Karsan becomes Japan's first European electric bus brand! The ceremony at the Turkish Embassy attracted broad participation from the Japanese press as well as the clients. Karsan entered the Japanese market and became the country's first European electric bus brand. Expressing the rapid growth his company maintains, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said: "We are very proud and happy to operate in a country that reminds anyone of automobiles when mentioned. We are now adding the Japanese market to our successes in Europe and and the rapid expansion of our vehicle park in the North American market. We are transforming public transport across the world with our vision of being One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility. This transformation began with the 6-meter electric minibus e-JEST at the end of 2018. Karsan e- JEST, the embodiment of our beginnings, is now ready to carry the Japanese people safely and environmentally friendly. The target is 100 units for next year! Emphasizing that the e-JEST they have introduced in Japan is Karsan's first right-hand drive vehicle, Okan Baş stated, "Hundreds of Karsan e-buses serve all over Europe, from France to Romania, Italy to Portugal, Luxembourg to Spain. We expect to finish this year by reaching 1000 electric vehicles in 22 countries. Karsan e-JEST model, having recently entered Canada and North America as the first electric minibus, has managed to be Europe's most preferred vehicle in its class for the last three years. Through this launch, we, as Karsan, have become the first European e-bus brand to enter Japan. In addition, we have found an opportunity to serve in a broad geography from Canada to Japan.We aim to reach a sale of 100 units in the Japanese market next year." ALTECH President Toshishige Ikeya said: "Although this is ALTECH's first experience in entering the automobile industry with electric bus solution, we believe our spirit of taking on challenges will lead us to success. We are confident that our electric bus business will be a main driving force of our company in the future, and Karsan's cooperation is essential to ensure our success. We hope to maintain our valuable partnership with Karsan as well as work together to develop the electric bus market in Japan for many years to come." Karsan e-JEST, manufactured with BMW electric infrastructure, has a range of 210 kilometers!

Karsan e-JEST, the 6-meter electric city bus, draws attention as the pioneering model in the electric transformation the brand kicked off. Karsan e-JEST, having a compact size despite its passenger capacity of 22, gets its power from BMW's 135 kW electric motor. The vehicle, which reaches a range of up to 210 kilometers thanks to an 88-kWh battery, can be charged in an hour with fast charging and in four hours with overnight home charging. Furthermore, owing to the regenerative braking system enabling energy recovery, the batteries can charge themselves by 25%. Standing out with high maneuverability, spacious interior, dynamic design, and matchless climbing performance that surpasses its competitors, Karsan e-JEST sheds light on the future with the quiet journeys it promises. Equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen including vehicle control systems, a fully digital display panel, USB ports, and an optional feature that provides a Wi-Fi-compatible infrastructure, the right-drive version of Karsan e-JEST offers its passengers the comfort of a passenger car with its 4-wheel independent suspension system. e-JEST, which incorporates active and passive safety driving features ranging from ESP to Hillholder, electrifies Japan after Europe and North America. About Karsan: Karsan, leaving 57 years behind in the Turkish automotive industry, has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for the world's leading brands and its own brand at modern facilities since its foundation. Karsan has been producing commercial vehicles since 1981, and its factory in Bursa Hasanağa has the capacity to produce about twenty thousand vehicles per year in a single shift. Hasanağa Factory, designed with the flexibility to produce all types of vehicles from passenger cars to heavy trucks, from minivans to buses, is 30 km away from Bursa city center and is located on an area of 203 thousand square meters total, 99 thousand square meters of which is indoors. Positioned as the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in Türkiye for more than 56 years in the automotive industry, Karsan aims to develop derivative versions of the new and existing vehicles in order to extend its presence to all segments of passenger transportation, in accordance with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Continuing its efforts to develop "innovative products and services", "from idea to market" in the public transportation segment, Karsan primarily aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line. Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, from marketing to sales and after-sales activities. Karsan produces JEST and ATAK models under its own brand. In addition, Karsan produces and sales 100% electric buses e-JEST and e-ATAK models within the framework of the cooperation with the global giant BMW. Karsan also produces 10-12-18 meter sized 100% electric e-ATA buses, and the 12 meter e-ATA Hydrogen. With the technology company ADASTEC, Karsan produces Level 4 driverless bus Autonomous e-ATAK model, which is the first driverless bus carrying passengers across Europe and America. Karsan also manufactures 10-12-18 meter buses for Menarinibus. As of 2022, Karsan has started production of Megane Sedan automobiles for the Renault brand. In addition to vehicle production, Karsan also provides industrial services at its factory located in the Organized Industrial Zone. About ALTECH ALTECH is a Japanese trading company specializing in importing state-of-the-art industrial machinery and equipment, primarily from Europe and the United States, to support domestic manufacturing industries such as printing and packaging,