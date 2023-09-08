In a significant move reinforcing its commitment to innovative digital publishing,Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible” / “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Kartoon Studios, Inc. (“Kartoon Studios”) (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) to publish and distribute in web and print Stan Lee's Workforce, created by Stan Lee himself, the legendary co-creator of Spider-Man, The Avengers, X-Men, and many other blockbuster franchises.

This deal expands Legible’s existing partnership with Kartoon Studios and further positions the Company as an emerging global publisher, with a growing catalogue of high-revenue content for its upcoming online Unbound membership service, as well as expansion of Legible’s print publishing arm.

Jon Ollwerther, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kartoon Studios, commented, “Legible is a consummate partner to Kartoon Studios and as the publisher of Stan Lee Comics Legible already has deep knowledge of Stan Lee and his catalogue. They were the obvious choice to bring Stan Lee’s Workforce to readers around the world.”

The news follows the recent announcement that Stan Lee Universe (a joint venture between Kartoon Studios and POW!) selected Legible as a leading online eBook streaming platform and multimedia publisher to develop and distribute approximately 12 original comic book series based on never-before-seen Stan Lee creations. Legible subsequently appointed Stan Lee colleagues and aficionados, Batman Executive Producer Michael Uslan and his film industry innovator son David Uslan, as strategic advisors, and the Uslans’ insights and leadership in these initiatives will be invaluable as these dynamic and compelling projects unfold.

“Legible is the perfect partner for this creative digital innovation and will bring so much entertainment to existing and new Stan Lee fans worldwide,” said Michael Uslan. “Stan would have been so excited about this project as we amplify and grow his remarkable legacy to include a whole new generation.”

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible, stated, “We are honoured and thrilled to become the exclusive global publisher and distributor for this high-profile project. Legible is emerging as a major new publisher with high-value content. Stan Lee co-created unforgettable characters that are globally loved, and we look forward to making his extraordinary work accessible to fans new and old around the world by delivering next-generation multimedia enriched reading experiences.”

About Stan Lee

Stan Lee is one of the most prolific and legendary comic creators of all time. As Marvel's editor-in-chief, Stan "The Man" Lee helped create and build a universe of interlocking continuity, one where fans felt as if they could turn a street corner and run into a superhero from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, and more.

Stan went on to become Marvel’s editorial director and publisher in 1972, and was eventually named chairman emeritus. Among Stan’s many awards is the National Medal of Arts, awarded by President Bush in 2008, and the Disney Legends Award, received in 2017. He was also inducted into the comic industry’s Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!, and a broad distribution platform, Rainbow Rangers, on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA: RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

The company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, Toon Media Group, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with full penetration of the U.S. television market and international expansion underway with launches in key markets around the world, including Germany, India, Australia, New Zealand, Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa and more.

Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android Mobile, Android TVWeb, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and YouTube. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed multiple high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore, streaming about 2 million eBooks in a reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences, and embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

