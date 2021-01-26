Karuna Therapeutics : Announces Appointment of Ronald Marcus, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Ronald Marcus, M.D., to Senior Vice President of Medical. In this role, Dr. Marcus will provide strategic and operational leadership of Karuna’s clinical stage pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric medicines, including KarXT.

“We are pleased to welcome Ron to our clinical leadership team at this important time for Karuna,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman. “Ron is an exceptionally experienced clinical neuroscientist, and an expert in early- and late-stage clinical development of neuropsychiatric drugs. His strategic thinking and operational skills will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop our lead program, KarXT, for schizophrenia, dementia-related psychosis and potentially other psychotic disorders, as well as to help advance our earlier pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric medicines.”

“Karuna has quickly become an emerging leader in neuropsychiatry, developing medicines with novel mechanisms of action and broad therapeutic applicability in some of the most severe and disabling conditions,” said Dr. Marcus. “I look forward to working alongside an experienced team of neuroscience leaders to leverage our collective expertise in drug development to advance the Company’s clinical programs with the goal of bringing meaningful treatment options to people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.”

"We welcome Ron as a senior member of the R&D team at Karuna, and look forward to utilizing his considerable expertise in neuroscience to help develop KarXT to its full potential," stated Steve Brannan, M.D., chief medical officer.

Dr. Marcus brings more than 30 years of experience in neuroscience pharmaceutical drug development. He spent 23 years at Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMS) in senior clinical leadership roles within their Neuroscience division, including Executive Director, Neuroscience Global Clinical Research. In this role, he was the Life Cycle Management Team Leader for Abilify® (aripiprazole), a market-leading antipsychotic, and spearheaded an industry leading lifecycle management program with more than 20 New Drug Applications (NDA) and supplemental NDAs. Dr. Marcus also oversaw the Neuroscience Protocol Review Committee at BMS for more than 20 years, providing rigorous scientific review and input into the study design of approximately 350 clinical trials.

Dr. Marcus received his B.A. in psychology from University of Virginia and M.D. from University at Buffalo (SUNY). He completed his residency in psychiatry at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center. He has authored more than 90 peer-reviewed publications.

