    KRTX   US48576A1007

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
107.92 USD   +3.62%
06:31aKaruna Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Highlighting Clinical Program for Psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease
BU
05/09INSIDER SELL : Karuna Therapeutics
MT
05/05Wedbush Adjusts Price Target for Karuna Therapeutics to $178 From $176. Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Karuna Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Highlighting Clinical Program for Psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease

05/18/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The one-hour webcast event will highlight progress across the ongoing and planned clinical programs of KarXT, with a primary focus on the planned Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease.

The event will feature presentations from members of Karuna’s leadership team. To register for the event, please click here.

The webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -247 M - -
Net cash 2022 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 225 M 3 225 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2 409x
EV / Sales 2023 319x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Marc Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Ignelzi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Brannan Chief Medical Officer
Inder Kaul Vice President-Clinical Development
Ronald Marcus Senior Vice President-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.62%3 225
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.99%79 248
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.71%71 927
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.24%66 967
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.20%42 682
BIONTECH SE-38.01%38 834