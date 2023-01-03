Advanced search
    KRTX   US48576A1007

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
196.50 USD   +1.27%
06:31aKaruna Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Mizuho Cuts Price Target on Karuna Therapeutics to $270 From $276, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall but Outperform Most Other Sectors
MT
Summary 
Summary

Karuna Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 06:31am EST
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that Bill Meury, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.

About Karuna

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,48 M - -
Net income 2022 -273 M - -
Net cash 2022 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 752 M 6 752 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 293x
EV / Sales 2023 258x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 196,50 $
Average target price 290,39 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Marc Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Ignelzi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Brannan Chief Medical Officer
Inder Kaul Vice President-Clinical Development
Ronald Marcus Senior Vice President-Medical
