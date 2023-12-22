Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its pipeline is primarily built on the therapeutic potential of its product candidate, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that are located both in the central nervous system (CNS), and various peripheral tissues. KarXT combines xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist, with trospium, an approved muscarinic antagonist, to preferentially stimulate muscarinic receptors in the CNS. The Company is developing KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in adults with schizophrenia, as well as for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company is also engaged in developing its investigational TRPC4/5 candidate, KAR-2618, for the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders, and plan to provide details regarding the expected development of KAR-2618.