Karyes Investment Public : Transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the

Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the CSE as the reasons for the transfer of its titles no longer apply following the issue and publication of its pending financial results. This decision was reached pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

Moreover, it is noted that the Company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking on the daily price bulletins and the trading boards due to non-compliance with its ongoing obligations regarding the dispersion of its share capital to the public and the minimum stock exchange value.

It is clarified that the Council will remove the (Σ) marking on the company's titles from the daily price bulletins and the trading boards of the CSE once it establishes that the reasons that led to the appearance of the marking no longer apply.

The Company's titles will trade on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Nicosia, 20 October 2022