    KAR   CY0006240218

KARYES INVESTMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

(KAR)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-05-19
0.2300 EUR   -.--%
04:50aKaryes Investment Public : Transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)
PU
10/17Karyes Investment Public : Lifting of the suspension of trading of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd (Regulated Market)
PU
10/14Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karyes Investment Public : Transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

10/20/2022 | 04:50am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the

Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the CSE as the reasons for the transfer of its titles no longer apply following the issue and publication of its pending financial results. This decision was reached pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

Moreover, it is noted that the Company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking on the daily price bulletins and the trading boards due to non-compliance with its ongoing obligations regarding the dispersion of its share capital to the public and the minimum stock exchange value.

It is clarified that the Council will remove the (Σ) marking on the company's titles from the daily price bulletins and the trading boards of the CSE once it establishes that the reasons that led to the appearance of the marking no longer apply.

The Company's titles will trade on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Nicosia, 20 October 2022

Disclaimer

Karyes Investments Public Company Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:48:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,24 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2020 0,27 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net cash 2020 3,96 M 3,87 M 3,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,06 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 6,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,15%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KARYES INVESTMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD-8.00%5
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.88%87 427
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.13%62 259
UBS GROUP AG-9.77%48 384
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.82%32 299
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-10.99%29 044