Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.    KPTI

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(KPTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KARYOPHARM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

12/18/2020 | 10:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: KPTI).

On February 22, 2019, the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") reported serious flaws in the New Drug Application and the underlying clinical trial data for the Company’s drug, selinexor. Specifically, the FDA detailed that the Company’s clinical trials demonstrated a history of toxicity and limited efficacy findings due to its trial designs and faulted the Company for violating pre-specified trial protocols and guidance when attempting to use “real-world” data observations to bolster its case for approval.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Karyopharm’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Karyopharm’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Karyopharm shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-kpti/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.
03:52aKARYOPHARM INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
12/18KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
12/18KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Gets FDA Approval for Combination Treatment Targeting ..
MT
12/18KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces FDA Approval of XPOVIO® (Selinexor) as a Tre..
PR
12/17KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change ..
AQ
12/16KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Michael Mano as Senior Vice President, Genera..
AQ
12/15KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Michael Mano as Senior Vice President, Genera..
PR
12/14KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces National Comprehensive Cancer Network adds T..
AQ
12/11KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS' : Xpovio Cancer Drug Added to Cancer Organization Treat..
MT
12/11KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Adds ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -201 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 214 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 347
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,90 $
Last Close Price 16,47 $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. Kauffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Shacham President & Chief Scientific Officer
Ronit Milstein Vice President-Operations
Michael P. Mason Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Jatin Shah Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.-13.98%1 119
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.02%74 046
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.12%61 608
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.87%52 372
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.85.11%45 655
GENMAB A/S64.70%26 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ