Karyopharm Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation March 2023

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Karyopharm's guidance on its 2023 total revenue, 2023 U.S. net product revenue and 2023 non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses; Karyopharm's expected cash runway; the ability of selinexor or eltanexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, myelodysplastic neoplasms, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other diseases; expectations related to future clinical development and potential regulatory submissions of selinexor or eltanexor; expectations with respect to commercialization efforts; submissions to, and the review and potential approval of selinexor, eltanexor or any of its other product candidates by, regulatory authorities, including the Company's regulatory strategy, the anticipated availability of data to support such submissions, timing of such submissions and actions by regulatory authorities and the potential availability of accelerated approval pathways; the expected design of the Company's clinical trials; and the therapeutic potential of and potential clinical development plans for Karyopharm's product candidates, especially selinexor and eltanexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Karyopharm regularly uses its website to post information regarding its business, drug development programs and governance. Karyopharm encourages investors to use www.karyopharm.com, particularly the information in the section entitled "Investors," as a source of information about Karyopharm. References to www.karyopharm.com in this presentation are not intended to, nor shall they be deemed to, incorporate information on www.karyopharm.com into this presentation by reference. Other than the currently approved indications of XPOVIO, selinexor and eltanexor are investigational drugs that have not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency, and the safety and efficacy of these drugs has not been established by any agency.

XPOVIO® (selinexor) and NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.