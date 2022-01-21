Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPTI   US48576U1060

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(KPTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karyopharm to Present at B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference

01/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm, will present virtually at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Friday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 30 days following the event. 

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation.  Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications, and has received regulatory approvals in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe (as NEXPOVIO®), the United Kingdom and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-to-present-at-b-riley-securities-oncology-investor-conference-301465450.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.
01/20KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation January 2022
PU
01/11Karyopharm Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Net Produc..
AQ
01/10Wedbush Adjusts Price Target for Karyopharm Therapeutics to $9 From $8, Maintains Neutr..
MT
01/10Karyopharm Provides Preliminary Q4, 2021 Net Product Revenue for Xpovio
MT
01/10KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 202..
PU
01/10Karyopharm Promotes Sohanya Cheng to Chief Commercial Officer
PR
01/10Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Promotes Sohanya Cheng to Chief Commercial Officer
CI
01/04Karyopharm to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
01/03Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
2021Karyopharm and Menarini Group Enter into Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize N..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations