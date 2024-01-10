Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It is developing and commercializing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). lead asset, XPOVIO (selinexor), is marketed in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It is evaluating eltanexor, oral SINE compound that, like selinexor, selectively blocks the nuclear export protein XPO1.

