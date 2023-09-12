Equities KPTI US48576U1060
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.290 USD
|+5.74%
|+1.57%
|-62.06%
|Sep. 01
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Zhen Su to Its Board of Directors
|CI
|Aug. 07
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Karyopharm Therapeutics to $4 From $5, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
|MT
Transcript : Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-12-2023 05:30 PM
Today at 05:30 pm
Presenter SpeechMichael Ulz (Analysts)All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us at the Morgan...
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It is developing and commercializing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). lead asset, XPOVIO (selinexor), is marketed in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It is evaluating eltanexor, oral SINE compound that, like selinexor, selectively blocks the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
1.290USD
Average target price
6.600USD
Spread / Average Target
+411.63%
EPS Revisions
