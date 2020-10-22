Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Kas Bank       

KAS BANK
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam - 11/04
12.8 EUR   +0.39%
03:25aPRESS RELEASE : Pension Funds ESG policies are becoming more sustainable
PU
2019KAS BANK : Admission of new securities
CO
2019BREXIT : 13 answers to client questions
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press release: Pension Funds ESG policies are becoming more sustainable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:25am EDT

A survey conducted by CACEIS Nederland among 32 Dutch pension funds, in cooperation with VBDO, shows that (92%) of the respondents included Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment beliefs. 88% of the pension funds indicate that they want to do more about sustainability. More than half of the pension funds (52%) have integrated one or more Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) into their ESG policy. These are mainly environment-related goals. The lack of clear frameworks and guidelines prevents pension funds from applying ESG criteria to all asset classes in which the funds invest.

Currently, most pension funds have no ESG objectives in their ESG policy. At the top of the board's agenda are the fund's future sustainability, its own risk self-assessment, and one or more ESG themes in the areas of climate change, human rights or biodiversity. The most common elements within the ESG policy are an exclusion policy, voting and ESG integration. Engagement is also gaining ground. Companies with some degree of product involvement in the following areas controversial weapons, tobacco, nuclear energy, military contracting and thermal coal are most excluded within the portfolio. The most common guidelines on which ESG policy is partly based are the UN Global Compact, the UN PRI and the IMVB covenant.


Lucienne de Bakker, project manager of the VBDO benchmark responsible investment by pension funds, recognizes the results from the survey. 'We have just completed our own survey among pension funds, covering more than 90% of the total assets of the sector. The results that will be published next Monday show, among other things, that all the funds we surveyed do indeed include ESG factors in their investment beliefs and 84% of them formulate responsible investment targets. Unfortunately, these are often still 'soft' targets, which do not always be translated into practice.


Intrinsic motivation
The CACEIS survey was conducted among 32 pension funds in the Netherlands with a total invested asset of approximately €775 billion. The survey also revealed that the main drivers for pension funds to work on sustainability are the intrinsic motivation of managers and the opportunities and risks for the portfolio. ESG risk management is expected to become increasingly important. Currently, 30% of respondents use scenario analyses and stress tests to identify ESG risks. At least 50% expect to do so in the future.


Knowledge sources
When it comes to information on sustainability, pension funds successively look for one or more ESG themes in the areas of, climate change, human rights or biodiversity, the impact of SDGs, and ESG risks. The most important sources of Sustainable Responsible Investing knowledge for pension funds t are their own asset managers, the fiduciary advisor and external advisors. 19% of the respondents see DNB as an important source of knowledge. Reporting on the sustainable performance of the portfolio is mostly provided by the asset manager or fiduciary manager.

Accountability
85% of the interviewees report annually to participants on their sustainable investment choices.

CACEIS
CACEIS is an asset service banking company fully owned by CACEIS S.A., which is in turn owned by Crédit Agricole and Santander. CACEIS Bank is dedicated to the provision of services to asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, banks, investment funds e.g. private equity and real estate funds, brokers and corporate clients.


Through offices across Europe (including, but not limited to, branches established in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany), North and South America, and Asia, CACEIS offers a broad range of services covering execution, clearing, forex, securities lending, custody, depositary, fund administration, fund distribution support, middle office outsourcing and issuer services.


With assets under custody of €3.9 trillion, assets under administration of €2.1 trillion and assets under depositary/trustee of €1.4 trillion, CACEIS is a European leader in asset servicing and one of the major players' worldwide (figures as of 31 December 2019). More information about CACEIS can be found at www.caceis.com.

Disclaimer

KAS BANK NV published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:24:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KAS BANK
03:25aPRESS RELEASE : Pension Funds ESG policies are becoming more sustainable
PU
2019KAS BANK : Admission of new securities
CO
2019BREXIT : 13 answers to client questions
PU
2019FINAL RESULTS OF THE OFFER FOR KAS B : CACEIS will hold 97,07% of the issued and..
PU
2019KAS BANK : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019KAS BANK : Notices
CO
2019KAS BANK : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company's secu..
CO
2019KAS BANK : Admission of new securities
CO
2019KAS BANK : Frequently asked questions about the take-over by CACEIS
PU
2019KAS BANK : Acquisition of KAS BANK by CACEIS almost complete
PU
More news
Chart KAS BANK
Duration : Period :
Kas Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sikko A. J. van Katwijk Chairman-Managing Board
Peter J. C. Borgdorff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Pierron Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stoffels Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Pauline J. E. Bieringa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAS BANK116.22%209
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%162 766
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-28.49%56 129
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.8.88%50 983
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.54%48 711
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group