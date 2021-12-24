Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    KTIS   TH5288010009

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTIS)
Kaset Thai International Sugar Public : Company's Holidays for the year 2022

12/24/2021 | 10:47am EST
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 412 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 -1 114 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 808 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 18 296 M 546 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Parphan Siriviriyakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sirivuthi Siamphakdee Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Pricha Attavipach Chairman
Sathaporn Kotheeranurak Independent Director
T-rayooth Changpetch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED65.97%551
SÜDZUCKER AG10.97%2 991
COSUMAR SA26.01%2 699
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.23.90%2 106
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED93.44%905
ADECOAGRO S.A.6.62%817