    KTIS   TH5288010009

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTIS)
Kaset Thai International Sugar Public : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)

08/13/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

KTIS

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2021

2020

2021

2020

Profit (loss)

(422,436)

654,816

(1,224,508)

18,073

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.11)

0.17

(0.32)

0.01

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 12:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:02aKASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarte..
PU
08:02aKASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Re..
PU
05/14Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces E..
CI
05/14Tkaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces ..
CI
02/10Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces E..
CI
01/25KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Resolution of the 2021 Annual General Mee..
PU
01/25Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Approves to..
CI
01/18KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : The precautionary measures and guidance f..
PU
2020KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audit..
PU
2020KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 968 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 569 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 355 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 704 M 747 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Parphan Siriviriyakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sirivuthi Siamphakdee Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Pricha Attavipach Chairman
Sathaporn Kotheeranurak Independent Director
T-rayooth Changpetch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED122.22%747
SÜDZUCKER AG11.74%3 123
COSUMAR SA28.99%2 849
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.16.78%2 174
ADECOAGRO S.A.51.62%1 197
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED105.40%999