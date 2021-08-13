Kaset Thai International Sugar Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Jun 2021

IRCC 20/2564

13 August 2021

Subject Q3-2021 Operating results

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report on the Company and its subsidiaries' performance the third quarter of 2021, ended 30 June 2021, which had a net loss of Baht 422.4 million or decreased 164.5%, compared with a net profit of Baht 654.8 million in Q3-2020, ended 30 June 2020, as a result of following factors:

1. Total revenue in Q3-2021 increased Baht 133.6 million or 3.8% from Q3-2020, due to following details:

1.1 Revenue from contracts with customers in Q3-2021 increased Baht 305.4 million or 9.3% from Q3-2020, due to higher revenue from sugar business. However, lower amount of the Company's sugarcane for the 2020/2021 harvesting year, caused lower amount of raw material for bio business, thus decreases in revenues from such business. Details are as following: