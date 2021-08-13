Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTIS   TH5288010009

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTIS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaset Thai International Sugar Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Jun 2021

08/13/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRCC 20/2564

13 August 2021

Subject Q3-2021 Operating results

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report on the Company and its subsidiaries' performance the third quarter of 2021, ended 30 June 2021, which had a net loss of Baht 422.4 million or decreased 164.5%, compared with a net profit of Baht 654.8 million in Q3-2020, ended 30 June 2020, as a result of following factors:

1. Total revenue in Q3-2021 increased Baht 133.6 million or 3.8% from Q3-2020, due to following details:

1.1 Revenue from contracts with customers in Q3-2021 increased Baht 305.4 million or 9.3% from Q3-2020, due to higher revenue from sugar business. However, lower amount of the Company's sugarcane for the 2020/2021 harvesting year, caused lower amount of raw material for bio business, thus decreases in revenues from such business. Details are as following:

  • Revenue from sugar business increased 23.0%, as a result of increases in both total sugar sales volume and average sugar selling price.
  • Revenue from bagasse pulp business increased 36.6%, as a result of increases in both total bagasse pulp sales volume and average bagasse pulp selling price.
  • Revenue from ethanol business decreased 13.2%, as a result of lower ethanol sales volume.
  • Revenue from electricity business decreased 48.4%, resulting from decreases in both electricity supplied and per unit selling price of electricity.
  • Other sales and services revenues decreased 14.9%, as a result of lower revenues from agricultural machinery services and others.

  1. 1.2 Other income in Q3-2021 decreased Baht 158.9 million or 77.8% from Q3-2020, as a result of lower other revenue.

  2. Cost of sales in Q3-2021 increased Baht 1,243.1 million or 56.2% from Q3-2020, in line with the increase in revenue from contracts with customers.
  3. Selling and administrative expenses in Q3-2021 decreased Baht 44.2 million or 9.8%, from Q3-2020, due mainly to decreases in expenses related to sugar export, human resources, transportation costs, warehouse expenses, vehicles and travelling expenses and others.
  4. In Q3-2021 the Company had loss on exchange of Baht 100.0 million, compared with gain on exchange of Baht 16.8 million for the same period last year
  5. Financial costs in Q3-2021 decreased Baht 10.4 million or 18.1% from Q3-2020.
  6. Income tax expenses in Q3-2021 decreased Baht 6.2 million or 20.4% from Q3-2020, as a result of the Company's lower profit with higher deferred tax.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group

Authorized person to sign on behalf of the company

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Department:

Tel. 02 692 0869-73 ext.193 # 26, Fax. 02 692 0867

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 12:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:02aKASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarte..
PU
08:02aKASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Re..
PU
05/14Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces E..
CI
05/14Tkaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces ..
CI
02/10Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Announces E..
CI
01/25KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Resolution of the 2021 Annual General Mee..
PU
01/25Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Approves to..
CI
01/18KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : The precautionary measures and guidance f..
PU
2020KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audit..
PU
2020KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR PUBLI : The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 968 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 569 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 355 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 704 M 747 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Parphan Siriviriyakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sirivuthi Siamphakdee Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Pricha Attavipach Chairman
Sathaporn Kotheeranurak Independent Director
T-rayooth Changpetch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED122.22%747
SÜDZUCKER AG11.74%3 123
COSUMAR SA28.99%2 849
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.16.78%2 174
ADECOAGRO S.A.51.62%1 197
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED105.40%999