Kasikornbank : KBank raises its loan interest rates by 0.40%, according to the increase of FIDF fee

December 30, 2022

KBank raises its loan interest rates by 0.40%, according to the increase of FIDF fee

Miss Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank's CEO, revealed that the recovering of Thailand's economic condition from the reopening of the country, and higher interest rate trend around the world have led the Bank of Thailand to gradually increase the policy rate and raise the Financial Institution Development Fund (FIDF) fee contribution to its normal level of 0.46%, in line with the improving economic condition. In consistent with those policies, KBank is raising its loan interest rates - MLR, MOR and MRR - by 0.40%. KBank continues to partially absorb the impact from the FIDF fee hike, in order to ensure that the increase in rates is at a gradual pace, and reduce the burden to customers. The increase in interest rates will take effect on January 3, 2023 onwards.

Minimum Loan Rate (MLR) will increase by 0.40% from 5.97% to 6.37%.

Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) will increase by 0.40% from 6.34% to 6.74%.

Minimum Retail Rate (MRR) will increase by 0.40% from 6.10% to 6.50%.

KBank places the importance on minimizing the impacts of these rate hikes to retail customers as well as fragile groups and will properly consider to offer supporting measures to affected customers by considering customers' capacities and opportunities in adaptation.

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations Unit

Office of Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretariat Division

KASIKORNBANK PCL

Tel. 0-2470-6900 to 1, 0-2470-2660 to 1

Email: IR@kasikornbank.com

